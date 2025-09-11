Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Five Terrifying Horror Series That Will Haunt Your Dreams

These five terrifying horror series will expose the dark truths of suspense and fear, keeping you up at night. With each episode, the fear will deepen, and you will find yourself trapped in a dark web of mysteries. These series will make you wonder if you really know the world around you...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

सस्पेंस और खौफ की दुनिया की काली सच्चाई, ये 5 खतरनाक हॉरर सीरीज उड़ा देंगी रातों की नींद
Horror Movie (Image: X)

Horror Web Series: If you're a fan of horror films and think the thrill of fear is only experienced on the big screen, these top horror web series from ZEE5 will change your mind. Here, the taste of fear is present in every language, every style, and every genre. Some offer psychological games, while others feature spine-chilling ghost stories. So, if you enjoy scary stories, ghosts, and suspense-filled content, these exciting horror web series on ZEE5 will keep you up at night and leave you with a lingering sense of dread…

Parchhayee

This is a horror-thriller web series based on the spine-chilling ghost stories of renowned author Ruskin Bond. The series comprises 12 episodes, each unique – sometimes surprising, sometimes intriguing, but always filled with psychological creativity.

Andhar Maya

This is the first Marathi horror web series. The story revolves around the Khattu family, who gather every year at their old mansion in Konkan. However, this time, an untold mystery, a hereditary curse, and a web of deadly events are woven into their reunion. The story begins as family members mysteriously start disappearing. It features many exciting scenes.

Bhram

Starring Kalki Koechlin in the lead role, this series transcends ‘psychological thriller’ to delve into horror and elusive truths. A novelist battling PTSD becomes entangled in the search for her lost memories and the truth, uncovering both spiritual and supernatural mysteries.

Kannamoochi

This Tamil-language web series weaves pain and terror within a desolate house. As a mother-daughter story unfolds amidst the eerie setting and strange occurrences, a unique kind of terror and fear is created.

Fear Files

Fear Files is based on true events. This series showcases real ghost stories with the help of paranormal experts. This series is for those who are crazy about ‘real horror’ and believe that some fears are real.

The Conference

This is one of Hollywood's horror films. A group of employees not only grapple with internal conflict but also fight against an unseen bloodthirsty killer. The film also features a touch of dark comedy and maintains the thrill from beginning to end.

If you dare, summon the courage to watch these web series alone and prepare for a new experience of fear.

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Five Terrifying Horror Series That Will Haunt Your Dreams
