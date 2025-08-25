Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

OTT News

Five Web Series Exploring the Complexities of Love, Romance, and Betrayal

If you enjoy stories woven with the threads of love, romance, and betrayal, then these five web series are for you.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

रोमांस, प्यार और धोखा की उलझनें... 5 वेब सीरीज जो आपको दिखाएंगी रिश्तों की सच्चाई
रोमांस, प्यार और धोखा(फोटो सोर्स: X)

Web Series: Jio Hotstar, the OTT platform, offers a plethora of romantic web series, but we've curated a list of five exceptional ones for you. These series explore love, relationships, passion, and emotions, offering a captivating viewing experience. They will not only touch your heart but also compel you to understand the depth and complexities of relationships.

Indori Ishq

‘Indori Ishq’ narrates a journey of love, betrayal, and heartbreak, set against the backdrop of Indore city. This web series offers a glimpse into the lives of a young couple, showcasing the intensity of their love and how one wrong step can irrevocably alter their relationship.

Broken But Beautiful

This emotional romance-drama portrays a story of love, heartbreak, and sacrifice. The series captivated audiences with its poignant portrayal of the narrative. Three seasons of Broken But Beautiful are available, chronicling the story of Veer and Sameera. The series stars prominent actors such as Siddharth Shukla, Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, and Sonia Rathee in lead roles.

Ishq Next Door

If you're tired of melancholic romantic dramas, then Ishq Next Door is a great option. This light-hearted romantic comedy follows the life of an ordinary girl whose life takes a turn with the arrival of a charming girl. This 10-episode series was released in 2023.

Baarish

Released in 2019, the web series ‘Baarish’ tells the story of a Gujarati businessman and a Marathi girl, also highlighting the rift between their families. The series stars actors like Sharman Joshi, Sahil Shroff, Priya Banerjee, and Asha Negi in lead roles.

Aadha Ishq

This story revolves around an urban woman's extramarital affair. The narrative becomes more intricate when her daughter falls in love with the same man. This series masterfully portrays the complexities of relationships.

Start watching these romantic web series on Jio Hotstar today and lose yourself in this journey of love, pain, and entanglement.

Share the news:

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 05:29 pm

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Five Web Series Exploring the Complexities of Love, Romance, and Betrayal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.