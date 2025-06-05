Jaat OTT Release: Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Set to Stir Up a Storm on OTT, Released Today on Major Platform

Jaat OTT Release Date: Sunny Deol’s film Jaat created a storm at the box office with its phenomenal earnings. After a spectacular theatrical run, the film has now arrived on OTT platforms. Sunny Deol himself officially announced this on his Instagram account. He posted a video on Instagram where he is seen holding a calendar. In the video, Sunny Deol is heard saying, “Earlier, I didn’t listen to anyone, but now I have to listen to everyone.”
The Film Jaat Released on This Major OTT Platform (Jaat OTT Release Date)
Further in the video, Sunny Deol says, “Everyone is asking, ‘Paaji, when is ‘Jaat’ coming?’ Everyone is after me, asking the same question.” Showing the calendar in a slightly aggressive manner, Sunny Deol says, “Am I an actor or this calendar? Date after date, date after date, date after date.” Then, smiling, Sunny Deol says, “Now I’ll tell you. Jaat is coming on Netflix on June 5th.” Yes! The film Jaat was released on Netflix on Thursday, June 5th.
Sunny’s Jaat Was a Blockbuster
It is worth noting that Sunny Deol’s film Jaat was a tremendous success at the box office. The film’s budget was reportedly around ₹100 crore, and it grossed ₹110 crore worldwide. Besides Sunny Deol, the film also starred Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, who played negative roles.