Jaat OTT Release: Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Set to Stir Up a Storm on OTT, Released Today on Major Platform

The Film Jaat Released on This Major OTT Platform (Jaat OTT Release Date) Further in the video, Sunny Deol says, “Everyone is asking, ‘Paaji, when is ‘Jaat’ coming?’ Everyone is after me, asking the same question.” Showing the calendar in a slightly aggressive manner, Sunny Deol says, “Am I an actor or this calendar? Date after date, date after date, date after date.” Then, smiling, Sunny Deol says, “Now I’ll tell you. Jaat is coming on Netflix on June 5th.” Yes! The film Jaat was released on Netflix on Thursday, June 5th.

Sunny's Jaat Was a Blockbuster It is worth noting that Sunny Deol's film Jaat was a tremendous success at the box office. The film's budget was reportedly around ₹100 crore, and it grossed ₹110 crore worldwide. Besides Sunny Deol, the film also starred Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, who played negative roles.