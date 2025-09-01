‘Kingdom’: Flop in Cinema Becomes OTT Sensation

'Kingdom' revolves around Constable Soori (Vijay Deverakonda), who embarks on a perilous journey to Sri Lanka in search of his missing brother, Shiva (Satydev). Soori has lived with the pain of losing his brother since childhood. The film opens with a flashback depicting the massacre of a tribe in the Srikakulam coastal region during British rule in the 1920s. However, some escape and reach an island near Sri Lanka.