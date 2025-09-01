‘Kingdom’: Flop in Cinema Becomes OTT Sensation

Release Became TOP Trending: While several films in 2025 generated significant hype, some underperformed drastically at the box office post-release. Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' was one such film, failing to even recoup its production costs. However, its OTT release has proven to be a resounding success.
'Kingdom' revolves around Constable Soori (Vijay Deverakonda), who embarks on a perilous journey to Sri Lanka in search of his missing brother, Shiva (Satydev). Soori has lived with the pain of losing his brother since childhood. The film opens with a flashback depicting the massacre of a tribe in the Srikakulam coastal region during British rule in the 1920s. However, some escape and reach an island near Sri Lanka.
Seventy years later, the story resumes with Soori embarking on a secret mission to find his brother. He is sent to the Jaffna coast of Sri Lanka, a region rife with drug trafficking and smuggling. Soori becomes entangled with Murugan (Venkatesh), the son of cartel leader Odiappan (Baburaj), making his mission even more perilous. As the story unfolds, Soori uncovers shocking secrets, and the truth gradually emerges.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda's film generated immense hype, but it flopped badly at the box office. Interestingly, it has now become a massive hit on OTT. Released on Netflix on August 27th, it topped the trending charts within hours. Currently, Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed thriller, 'Kingdom', is trending at number one on Netflix's top 10 list. This clearly indicates that the film is resonating strongly with OTT audiences.
The film was made on a budget of ₹130 crore. According to reports from the trade website Sacnilk, the film grossed over ₹60.75 crore in India, with worldwide earnings reaching ₹82.02 crore. Consequently, 'Kingdom' was labelled the biggest disaster of 2025. However, its OTT success proves that a good story always finds its audience, regardless of box office performance.