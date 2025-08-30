Maa: OTT Horror Film Leaves Viewers Terrified

OTT: The 2025 horror film 'Maa' has arrived on OTT platforms, with a story described as extremely terrifying. This 133-minute film will keep viewers on the edge of their seats; once you start watching, you won't be able to look away until the climax. Kajol's supernatural horror film 'Maa' has been released on OTT. In it, the actress plays the character of Ambika.
The film's story revolves around Ambika, who, after the death of her husband, is living in the city with her teenage daughter. For certain reasons, Ambika decides to sell her ancestral home and travels with her daughter to a small hill village where she was born and raised. Upon arrival, the real danger begins.
The villagers believe that for many years, there have been mysterious disappearances and murders of young girls, attributed to an evil force. Ambika's daughter possesses the ability to sense this supernatural power. She suffers from a strange illness, and its treatment brings her closer to this evil entity. Soon, this evil force targets Ambika's daughter.
Seeing her daughter in danger, Ambika struggles to save her. As a painter, Ambika discovers through old books and maps in her ancestral home that her family once controlled this evil force. Her ancestors used a ritual or art to control it. Uncovering these secrets, Ambika begins a fierce battle against the evil force to save her daughter and the villagers. Every scene in this film is filled with terrifying moments.
Kajol's supernatural horror film 'Maa' was released on Netflix on 22 August. It is currently trending at number four on the country's top 10 list, while Vijay Deverakonda's action thriller 'Kingdom' holds the top spot. Vishal Furia directed Kajol's film, which was produced by Ajay Devgn.
Along with Kajol, 'Maa' features several stars in prominent roles, including Ronit Roy, Gopal Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, and Divyendu Bhattacharya. This movie is only 133 minutes long and can be enjoyed on Netflix. So, if you are a fan of horror films, Kajol's 'Maa' could be an excellent choice for you.