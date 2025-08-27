Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Maareesan: 70-Minute Thriller’s Shocking Twist Leaves Audiences Speechless

This thriller film, seemingly straightforward for 70 minutes, contains a major twist that will shock viewers. The climax is so unexpected that it will leave audiences reeling.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

70 मिनट की इस थ्रिलर भरी कहानी में है बड़ा ट्विस्ट, क्लाइमैक्स देख चकरघिन्नी की तरह घूम जाएगा दिमाग
'मारीसन'( फोटो सोर्स: X)

OTT Movie: A film released in 2025 is creating quite a buzz these days. Everyone who has seen it is full of praise. It shot to the top 10 list on its OTT release and is currently trending at number one. The film is titled ‘Maareesan’, a gripping Tamil thriller drama starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The story begins with Dayalan (Fahadh Faasil), a thief who makes a living by cheating and stealing from people.

70-Minute Thriller with a Big Twist

Initially, Dayalan is caught by the police for theft and let off with a warning. However, true to his nature, he steals a motorbike and a mobile phone as soon as he is released. He then spots a house and breaks in with the intention of stealing. Inside, he encounters an elderly man named Velayudham (Vadivelu), one of whose hands is chained. Velayudham explains that his son chained him because he suffers from amnesia.

Money and Greed

Velayudham tells Dayalan that he will pay him if he helps him get out of the house. Tempted by the money, Dayalan agrees. However, while withdrawing money from an ATM, he discovers that Velayudham has ₹25 lakhs in his account. He then sets his sights on him.

The Story's Beginning

The story of ‘Maareesan’ initially seems quite straightforward. But after 70 minutes, the entire film takes a dramatic turn, with a twist you could never imagine. This is the biggest highlight of this powerful thriller. ‘Maareesan’ was released on 22 August 2025 on the OTT platform Netflix and instantly became a favourite. Within hours, it climbed to number one in Netflix's top 10 list and remains there. ‘Maareesan’ is directed by Sudhish Shankar. The film is currently topping the charts and is available on Netflix in Hindi, along with various South Indian languages.

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 03:08 pm

