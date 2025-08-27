Maareesan: 70-Minute Thriller’s Shocking Twist Leaves Audiences Speechless

The story of ‘Maareesan’ initially seems quite straightforward. But after 70 minutes, the entire film takes a dramatic turn, with a twist you could never imagine. This is the biggest highlight of this powerful thriller. ‘Maareesan’ was released on 22 August 2025 on the OTT platform Netflix and instantly became a favourite. Within hours, it climbed to number one in Netflix's top 10 list and remains there. ‘Maareesan’ is directed by Sudhish Shankar. The film is currently topping the charts and is available on Netflix in Hindi, along with various South Indian languages.