Major Twist in Rise And Fall! This Contestant Eliminated Before Finale

This week, four contestants – Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Akriti Negi, and Nayanadeep Rakshit – were nominated in the elimination round of the show. The atmosphere was already tense, but everyone was shocked when not one, but two people had to leave the show. In the first round, the Rulers voted Kiku Sharda out. Immediately after that, Bali, Aarush Bhola, and Manisha Rani, who were in the basement, chose Aditya Narayan's name for elimination. When the results came out, everyone's eyes welled up, and the set became emotional with the elimination of singer and host Aditya Narayan.