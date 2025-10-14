Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

OTT News

Major Twist in Rise And Fall! This Contestant Eliminated Before Finale

Everyone is surprised by the double eviction in the reality show Rise And Fall. Two strong contestants have been eliminated before the finale, one of whom was a close friend of Dhanshree Verma.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Rise and Fall big twist after Kiku Sharda Aditya Narayan also eliminated

Rise and Fall contestants Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan (Image: X)

Rise And Fall Contestant: The show Rise and Fall, which is giving tough competition to Bigg Boss 19, is once again in the headlines. This is the same show where Pawan Singh also made a guest appearance for some time and entertained the audience a lot. Now, as the finale is approaching, contestants are being eliminated one after another. While Kiku Sharda, who made everyone laugh with his comedy, had to leave the show, another contestant was shown the exit due to a double eviction.

Double Eviction in Rise and Fall

This week, four contestants – Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Akriti Negi, and Nayanadeep Rakshit – were nominated in the elimination round of the show. The atmosphere was already tense, but everyone was shocked when not one, but two people had to leave the show. In the first round, the Rulers voted Kiku Sharda out. Immediately after that, Bali, Aarush Bhola, and Manisha Rani, who were in the basement, chose Aditya Narayan's name for elimination. When the results came out, everyone's eyes welled up, and the set became emotional with the elimination of singer and host Aditya Narayan.

Dhanashree Cries After Aditya Narayan's Elimination

Upon Aditya Narayan's elimination, his close friends Arbaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma could not control themselves and were seen crying profusely. A strong trio had formed between these three since the first day of the show. Aditya's elimination just before the finale was emotionally very difficult for Dhanashree and Arbaaz.

These Strong Players Remain in the Show

The show is rapidly moving towards its finale, and the competition among the remaining contestants is becoming even more interesting. After the double eviction, only eight contestants are left in the show – Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi, Nayanadeep Rakshit, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaaz Patel. According to reports, Manisha Rani and Bali have also been eliminated from the show, after which the show has got its top six finalists.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 01:51 pm

Published on: 14 Oct 2025 01:51 pm

