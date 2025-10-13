Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

OTT Releases This Week: From Horror to Romance, Every Genre is Ready for You This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13- Oct 19, 2025): With the festive season in full swing, entertainment on OTT platforms is also at its vibrant best. Amidst this, several new films and web series are set to be released…

3 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

OTT series (Image: X)

OTT Releases This Week (October 13-19): With the festive season in full swing, a host of major releases are set to fill the entertainment baskets on OTT platforms this week. From October 13 to October 19, 2025, fans can expect a colourful mix of horror, thriller, drama, and family films. Let's take a look at what's special this week...

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

This new instalment in the series takes the familiar theme of escaping death into a more terrifying mood. Characters filled with chilling secrets will be seen fleeing from death. The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

  • Release Date: October 16, 2025
  • Where to Watch: Jiohotstar

Bhagwat Chapter One: Rakshas

Arshad Warsi plays Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and Jitendra Kumar plays Professor Sameer. The story revolves around a prostitution racket and its associated mysteries. It is a powerful original thriller for Indian audiences.

  • Release Date: October 17, 2025
  • Where to Watch: Zee5

How To Train Your Dragon

A new take on the horror animated franchise, this film's visuals and emotional story are suitable for both children and adults. It presents a new take on the story of the 1998 hit slasher. Additionally, it offers a unique perspective on the world of dragons.

  • Release Date: October 13, 2025
  • Where to Watch: Jiohotstar

The Neighborhood – Season 8

A touch of comedy is also ready to make fans laugh. The fun show, based on the light-hearted relationships of neighbours and small social issues, is now ready to immerse fans in waves of laughter with its final season.

  • Release Date: October 14, 2025
  • Where to Watch: Jiohotstar

The Diplomat – Season 3

It showcases the complex stories of an American diplomat navigating international crises while undertaking her new responsibilities in Britain. It features a powerful combo of political suspense and diplomatic games.

Release Date: October 16, 2025
Where to Watch: Netflix

These web series have not only elevated the entertainment level for fans but also showcased new ways of storytelling. So, if you are looking for a new experience, don't miss the chance to watch these web series. These stories will surely shake you from within and offer a new perspective to think about.

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / OTT Releases This Week: From Horror to Romance, Every Genre is Ready for You This Week

