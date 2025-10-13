OTT Releases This Week: From Horror to Romance, Every Genre is Ready for You This Week

OTT series (Image: X)
OTT Releases This Week (October 13-19): With the festive season in full swing, a host of major releases are set to fill the entertainment baskets on OTT platforms this week. From October 13 to October 19, 2025, fans can expect a colourful mix of horror, thriller, drama, and family films. Let's take a look at what's special this week...
This new instalment in the series takes the familiar theme of escaping death into a more terrifying mood. Characters filled with chilling secrets will be seen fleeing from death. The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.
Arshad Warsi plays Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and Jitendra Kumar plays Professor Sameer. The story revolves around a prostitution racket and its associated mysteries. It is a powerful original thriller for Indian audiences.
A new take on the horror animated franchise, this film's visuals and emotional story are suitable for both children and adults. It presents a new take on the story of the 1998 hit slasher. Additionally, it offers a unique perspective on the world of dragons.
A touch of comedy is also ready to make fans laugh. The fun show, based on the light-hearted relationships of neighbours and small social issues, is now ready to immerse fans in waves of laughter with its final season.
It showcases the complex stories of an American diplomat navigating international crises while undertaking her new responsibilities in Britain. It features a powerful combo of political suspense and diplomatic games.
Release Date: October 16, 2025
Where to Watch: Netflix
These web series have not only elevated the entertainment level for fans but also showcased new ways of storytelling. So, if you are looking for a new experience, don't miss the chance to watch these web series. These stories will surely shake you from within and offer a new perspective to think about.
