Panchayat 4: Jitendra Kumar on his role as ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’

What Jitendra said about his journey in the industry… Jitendra spoke about his journey in the entertainment industry, the popularity of his character Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory, and how his roles in series like Panchayat contributed to his development as an actor. He attributed the success of Panchayat and Kota Factory to getting the opportunity to work on scripts that he genuinely liked. Jitendra further stated: “I was waiting for a role that matched the kind of work I wanted to do. With Panchayat and Kota Factory, I got that opportunity. The scenes, the story, everything felt right. This is the kind of content I connect with, and I think that’s what’s connecting with the audience too.”

This series will be released soon The new season will premiere on June 24th and will be available for streaming on the same day. It features fan-favourite characters, including talented actors like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.