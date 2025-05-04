Panchayat Season 4: Teaser Garners Millions of Views

Prime Video has finally announced the release date of the most awaited web series ‘Panchayat Season 4’. This new season will stream from July 2, 2025. The Panchayat series has been winning the hearts of viewers since its first three seasons, and now the story is going to take even more interesting turns in the fourth season.

What will be special in Season 4? This time the story will revolve around the Panchayat elections, where a direct clash will be seen between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan (Banrakas). In the teaser, Kranti Devi is shown saying to Manju Devi, "Rinki ki Mummy, elections mein milte hain!". This dialogue is going viral on social media.

Abhishek Tripathi’s troubles will increase Secretary Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) will be seen in trouble this time, as questions are raised about his honesty. On one hand, there is the election tussle, and on the other hand, new challenges are coming in his relationship with Rinki.

Same star cast, new expectations As before, the show features famous actors like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Sunita Rajwar in their roles. The season is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by TVF.