OTT News

Panchayat Season 4: Teaser Garners Millions of Views

Panchayat Season 4 is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd July. Find out about the election story in Fulera, Abhishek and Rinki’s relationship, and the new challenges. The teaser has received over 2 million views.

May 04, 2025 / 01:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date: Amazon Prime Video’s hit web series ‘Panchayat’ is set to return with its fourth season. This time, the story revolves around the Panchayat elections in the village of Phulera, where a fierce contest between Banrakas and Pradhan Ji will be seen. Questions are also being raised about the honesty of Abhishek Tripathi, aka Sachiv Ji, while new challenges are coming in his relationship with Rinki. Let’s know all the special things related to Panchayat Season 4. The show is receiving full support from viewers.
Prime Video has finally announced the release date of the most awaited web series ‘Panchayat Season 4’. This new season will stream from July 2, 2025. The Panchayat series has been winning the hearts of viewers since its first three seasons, and now the story is going to take even more interesting turns in the fourth season.
panchayat season 4

What will be special in Season 4?

This time the story will revolve around the Panchayat elections, where a direct clash will be seen between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan (Banrakas). In the teaser, Kranti Devi is shown saying to Manju Devi, “Rinki ki Mummy, elections mein milte hain!”. This dialogue is going viral on social media.

Abhishek Tripathi’s troubles will increase

Secretary Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) will be seen in trouble this time, as questions are raised about his honesty. On one hand, there is the election tussle, and on the other hand, new challenges are coming in his relationship with Rinki.
panchayat season 4

Same star cast, new expectations

As before, the show features famous actors like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Sunita Rajwar in their roles. The season is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by TVF.
 

The teaser is getting a tremendous response

Since the teaser launch, the excitement of the fans is at its peak. #Panchayat4 is trending on social media, and people are sharing their theories about this new season. By the time this news was written, it had been viewed by 2.6 million people within a day on YouTube.

