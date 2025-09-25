Paradha: Veil of Tradition Turns Deadly; OTT Film Explores Fatal Consequences of Ancient Custom

The film confronts viewers with the harsh reality of a society where women are forced to conceal their identities and live under the pressure of patriarchal norms. Besides Anupama Parameswaran, the film stars Darshan Rajendran and Sangita in lead roles. It is produced in collaboration with the renowned duo Raj & DK, known for the series 'Family Man', and produced by Vijay Dhokanda, Srinivasulu PV, and Sridhar Makkuva under the Ananda Media banner. The film is directed by Prabhu Venugopal.