Paradha: Veil of Tradition Turns Deadly; OTT Film Explores Fatal Consequences of Ancient Custom

OTT platforms are currently brimming with entertainment. From action-packed thrillers to comedies, fans have access to a wide variety of content. Released in theatres on 22 August, the film is now streaming on Prime Video, captivating audiences with its unique storyline and Anupama's stellar performance.
The film 'Paradha' tells the story of a village where, according to an ancient belief, women are compelled to always veil their faces due to a goddess's curse. The villagers believe that if a woman's face is revealed, the goddess's wrath will be unleashed, resulting in the death of unborn children. Anupama Parameswaran plays the role of a young woman named 'Subbu' in the film.
An interesting twist arises when Subbu, while returning home with her friend, loses her dupatta in a strong gust of wind, revealing her face. An unknown individual takes her picture and it is published in a magazine. The magazine's arrival in the village creates chaos, and Subbu is forced by the villagers to commit suicide by jumping into a well.
The film confronts viewers with the harsh reality of a society where women are forced to conceal their identities and live under the pressure of patriarchal norms. Besides Anupama Parameswaran, the film stars Darshan Rajendran and Sangita in lead roles. It is produced in collaboration with the renowned duo Raj & DK, known for the series 'Family Man', and produced by Vijay Dhokanda, Srinivasulu PV, and Sridhar Makkuva under the Ananda Media banner. The film is directed by Prabhu Venugopal.
Will Subbu escape this difficult situation? Will she be able to challenge her village's age-old beliefs? To find out, watch 'Paradha' on Prime Video. This film will make you think and question the conservative views towards women in society.