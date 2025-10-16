Pawan Singh Returns to 'Rise and Fall', Dances with Dhanashree in Viral Video

Pawan Singh (Image: Patrika)
Rise And Fall Pawan Singh Entry: The dispute between Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti has now spilled out of the house. Discussions are ongoing regarding their divorce and alimony. Amidst this troubled atmosphere, Pawan Singh has made a comeback to the show 'Rise And Fall' from which he had previously departed. Yes, Pawan Singh has arrived to create a stir at the grand finale, and what the makers had envisioned has come to pass – Pawan Singh's presence has brought a new sparkle to the show. Everyone was delighted to see him, and Dhanshree also appeared to be overjoyed.
'Rise And Fall' is the show that had surpassed Bigg Boss 19 in TRP ratings to secure the number 1 position. Its grand finale is scheduled for October 17th, and the makers have released a spectacular promo for this special occasion. The promo clearly shows Pawan Singh making an appearance with his characteristic candid style, indicating that Pawan Singh will be a part of the grand finale. A video from this event is currently creating a buzz on social media.
The video shows Akriti Negi and Dhanshree Verma performing on stage when a powerful voice is heard from the background. This voice belongs to none other than Pawan Singh's famous dialogue: "You can shout for five hours, but even after 30 seconds of silence, Pawan Singh will be visible on TV. So, the TRP will be higher for those 30 seconds." Immediately after this, Pawan Singh makes his entry, and 'Powerstar Returns' flashes on the screen. In fact, Pawan Singh has returned for a special performance in the final episode.
Upon arrival, Pawan Singh embraced his favourites, Dhanshree Verma and Akriti Negi, on stage and danced with them. The audience was enthralled by the trio's performance. Pawan Singh was seen wearing a tilak on his forehead and a white kurta-pajama. This video from 'Rise and Fall' is being widely appreciated by the public.
