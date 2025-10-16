Pawan Singh Returns to 'Rise and Fall', Dances with Dhanashree in Viral Video

Rise And Fall Pawan Singh Entry: The dispute between Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti has now spilled out of the house. Discussions are ongoing regarding their divorce and alimony. Amidst this troubled atmosphere, Pawan Singh has made a comeback to the show 'Rise And Fall' from which he had previously departed. Yes, Pawan Singh has arrived to create a stir at the grand finale, and what the makers had envisioned has come to pass – Pawan Singh's presence has brought a new sparkle to the show. Everyone was delighted to see him, and Dhanshree also appeared to be overjoyed.