Power Play or Death Trap? Five Web Series Exposing the Bloody Struggle for Power

Web Series: If you are interested in stories related to politics, you can watch all these series on one OTT platform, Jio Hotstar. These series will not only make you think, but their heartwarming moments will also surprise you. So this weekend, take some time out and enjoy these fantastic series…
This series tells the story of a political family in Maharashtra who clash amongst themselves for power. The power struggle between a son and daughter intensifies when their father, a major political figure, is attacked.
This is a spy thriller series that also features political drama. This series has been very popular with viewers. It features suspense, action, and many twists that keep viewers hooked with each episode. This series has a total of 5 episodes.
This is a political-action thriller web series with 13 episodes. The series stars Sanaya Irani, Sana Khan, Aniruddha Dave, Pankaj Dheer, and Vikram Bhatt in pivotal roles. The story revolves around subcontinental politics and power struggles, blending patriotism, self-interest, and political maneuvering. The series has a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb.
This series shows how people plot against and harm their own. It reveals many layers of politics and crime. It is said that once you start watching this series, it will keep you hooked to the screen. Its second season was also very popular with viewers.
This is a political-thriller and science-fiction series. The story is set in a vast underground bunker called 'Paradise' – a city where former US President Cale Bradford resides. The mystery deepens when Xavier Collins, the President's Secret Service agent, is murdered. The story follows Collins as he investigates the murder, but finds himself becoming a suspect. The series fills the story of an agent with suspense and thrills.