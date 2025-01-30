Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Now Streaming on OTT

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas worldwide on 4 December last year. It earned over ₹1800 crore globally. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil in prominent roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas worldwide on 4 December last year. It earned over ₹1800 crore globally. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil in prominent roles.

Where to Watch Pushpa 2 After achieving phenomenal box office numbers, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is now streaming on Netflix. This version includes an extra 23 minutes of footage and is available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil. It was released today.

Instagram embed from Netflix India announcing the release. This information was shared yesterday on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India. Their post read: “The fire is alive and The Rule has begun. Watch Pushpa 2 on Netflix with a reloaded version of 23 extra minutes, available now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam! Kannada coming soon!” This information was shared yesterday on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India. Their post read: “The fire is alive and The Rule has begun. Watch Pushpa 2 on Netflix with a reloaded version of 23 extra minutes, available now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam! Kannada coming soon!”

The runtime of Pushpa 2: The Rule (reloaded version) has been increased from 3 hours and 20 minutes to 3 hours and 44 minutes, including 23 minutes of additional footage. This extra cut, which strengthens Pushpa’s character, was initially removed from the movie to avoid controversy.