Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Now Streaming on OTT
Pushpa 2 OTT Release: After creating a box office storm, Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa 2 has finally been released on OTT. Find out when and where you can watch it in Hindi, with an extra-reloaded version.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection
Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas worldwide on 4 December last year. It earned over ₹1800 crore globally. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil in prominent roles.
Where to Watch Pushpa 2
After achieving phenomenal box office numbers, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is now streaming on Netflix. This version includes an extra 23 minutes of footage and is available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil. It was released today.
This information was shared yesterday on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India. Their post read: “The fire is alive and The Rule has begun. Watch Pushpa 2 on Netflix with a reloaded version of 23 extra minutes, available now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam! Kannada coming soon!”
The runtime of Pushpa 2: The Rule (reloaded version) has been increased from 3 hours and 20 minutes to 3 hours and 44 minutes, including 23 minutes of additional footage. This extra cut, which strengthens Pushpa’s character, was initially removed from the movie to avoid controversy.
Pushpa 2 OTT Rights
Netflix acquired the film’s OTT rights for ₹275 crore. Fans who missed the theatrical release now have a chance to watch it on Netflix with a subscription.