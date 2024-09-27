scriptRanveer Allahbadia’s 2 big YouTube channels deleted, chaos on social media | Latest News | Patrika News
Ranveer Allahbadia’s 2 big YouTube channels deleted, chaos on social media

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s two big channels have been hacked and deleted.

MumbaiSep 27, 2024 / 12:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has received a big shock. An incident has occurred that has stunned his fans. Ranveer Allahbadia, who has around 1 crore subscribers, has a huge fan following. His videos are even watched by big stars. Politicians and cricketers have also participated in his podcast. Now, his account being hacked and his videos being deleted has created a stir on social media. He has shared this information on his Instagram.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s 2 channels were deleted (Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube Channel Hacked)

Ranveer Allahbadia’s show has featured many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Vidyut Jammwal. Some people also know him as ‘Beer Biceps’, which was the name of his YouTube channel. The channel had interviews with celebrities and politicians, which had received a good number of views. However, now his YouTube channel has been hacked. This incident occurred on September 25. The hacker changed the name of his account to ‘@Tesla.event.trump_2024’. Not only that but his other channel ‘Beer Biceps’ was also renamed to ‘@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024’.

Ranveer Allahbadia shared information on Instagram

First, all interviews and podcasts were deleted from both channels and then both channels were deleted from YouTube. Ranveer Allahbadia shared a story on his social media handle, saying, “I’m celebrating the hacking of my two main channels with my favorite food. Vegetarian burger. Beer Biceps has died, and diet has died. I’m back in Mumbai.”

Ranveer Allahbadia wrote a note for his fans

Ranveer Allahbadia shared another Instagram story and photo. In the photo, he is seen smiling with a sleeping mask on his eyes. Sharing this, he wrote, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? You all know better.” Ranveer Allahbadia and his team are trying to resolve this matter. They are in contact with YouTube and are trying to get his channel back.

