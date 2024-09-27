Ranveer Allahbadia’s 2 big YouTube channels deleted, chaos on social media

Ranveer Allahbadia’s 2 channels were deleted (Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube Channel Hacked) Ranveer Allahbadia’s show has featured many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Vidyut Jammwal. Some people also know him as ‘Beer Biceps’, which was the name of his YouTube channel. The channel had interviews with celebrities and politicians, which had received a good number of views. However, now his YouTube channel has been hacked. This incident occurred on September 25. The hacker changed the name of his account to ‘@Tesla.event.trump_2024’. Not only that but his other channel ‘Beer Biceps’ was also renamed to ‘@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024’.

Ranveer Allahbadia shared information on Instagram First, all interviews and podcasts were deleted from both channels and then both channels were deleted from YouTube. Ranveer Allahbadia shared a story on his social media handle, saying, “I’m celebrating the hacking of my two main channels with my favorite food. Vegetarian burger. Beer Biceps has died, and diet has died. I’m back in Mumbai.”