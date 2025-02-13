Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru House, Family Accuses Wife

Why did Abhinav Singh commit suicide? According to media reports, Abhinav Singh’s body was found at his residence in Bengaluru. The police are investigating the matter and awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. No suicide note or other clues have been found so far.

Family accuses wife Meanwhile, Abhinav’s family, in their complaint, stated that the rapper took this step due to a dispute with his wife. A case has been registered at the Marahathalli police station. It is reported that the rapper worked for a private company in the city.

Odia rapper Abhinav Singh, known by his stage name 'Juggernaut', dies under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru; Abhinav's family has alleged mental torture by his wife and several others in a written complaint with Lalbagh police #Odisha pic.twitter.com/yEzr6L9Rkb — OTV (@otvnews) February 12, 2025 His body has been sent to Odisha for the last rites. The police are further investigating the matter. Abhinav's father, Bijay Nanda Singh, named 8 to 10 people in the complaint and demanded a proper investigation. The family also alleged that Abhinav faced mental harassment from his father.

Abhinav Singh’s Career Abhinav Singh had established a presence in Odisha’s rap community. His creations were based on local life, struggles, and truths. He was particularly known for his heartfelt poems, which were quite popular among the younger generation.

His last rites will be performed today. His family and friends have expressed deep grief over the incident. His fans are paying tribute on social media.