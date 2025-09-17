Rise and Fall vs Bigg Boss 19: Clash of OTT Titans in TRP Battle

In contrast, Ashneer, the host of 'Rise and Fall', shared the good news with the contestants during the 'Weekend Power Play'. He stated, "Our sponsors are increasing, meaning more money is coming in. More money comes when the show is successful. We were the number one show last week." Ashneer credited Pawan Singh for the high TRPs. Since its launch, the show has been constantly compared to 'Bigg Boss'.