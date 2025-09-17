Rise and Fall vs Bigg Boss 19: Clash of OTT Titans in TRP Battle

Rise and Fall vs Bigg Boss 19: 'Bigg Boss 19' is the most popular show on television, and fans eagerly await Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka War' episode. However, the show is now facing stiff competition on OTT. Ashneer Grover's show 'Rise and Fall' is performing exceptionally well in TRP ratings, even surpassing 'Bigg Boss 19' in one instance.
According to Koimoi.com, 'Rise and Fall' has overtaken 'Bigg Boss 19'. This season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by Salman Khan and garnered 2.4 million (24 lakh) views in its first week. Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover's 'Rise and Fall' received 3.8 million (38 lakh) views on Amazon MiniTV.
Ashneer Grover's show, launched just a week ago, is giving 'Bigg Boss' a tough fight. Streaming on OTT, it's dominating online show TRPs. 'Rise and Fall' features contestants like Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Arjun Bijlani, and Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. While Salman Khan wakes up the contestants on every 'Weekend Ka War' episode of 'Bigg Boss 19', the contestants seem to be only planning and not delivering any significant action.
In contrast, Ashneer, the host of 'Rise and Fall', shared the good news with the contestants during the 'Weekend Power Play'. He stated, "Our sponsors are increasing, meaning more money is coming in. More money comes when the show is successful. We were the number one show last week." Ashneer credited Pawan Singh for the high TRPs. Since its launch, the show has been constantly compared to 'Bigg Boss'.