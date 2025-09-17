Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

OTT News

Rise and Fall vs Bigg Boss 19: Clash of OTT Titans in TRP Battle

A fierce battle for TRP ratings is brewing between two major reality shows in the OTT world. Let's delve into the story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Rise and Fall vs Bigg Boss (Image: X)

Rise and Fall vs Bigg Boss 19: 'Bigg Boss 19' is the most popular show on television, and fans eagerly await Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka War' episode. However, the show is now facing stiff competition on OTT. Ashneer Grover's show 'Rise and Fall' is performing exceptionally well in TRP ratings, even surpassing 'Bigg Boss 19' in one instance.

Who Defeated Whom? (Bigg Boss Vs Rise and Fall)

According to Koimoi.com, 'Rise and Fall' has overtaken 'Bigg Boss 19'. This season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by Salman Khan and garnered 2.4 million (24 lakh) views in its first week. Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover's 'Rise and Fall' received 3.8 million (38 lakh) views on Amazon MiniTV.

Ashneer Grover's show, launched just a week ago, is giving 'Bigg Boss' a tough fight. Streaming on OTT, it's dominating online show TRPs. 'Rise and Fall' features contestants like Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Arjun Bijlani, and Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. While Salman Khan wakes up the contestants on every 'Weekend Ka War' episode of 'Bigg Boss 19', the contestants seem to be only planning and not delivering any significant action.

Weekend Power Play

In contrast, Ashneer, the host of 'Rise and Fall', shared the good news with the contestants during the 'Weekend Power Play'. He stated, "Our sponsors are increasing, meaning more money is coming in. More money comes when the show is successful. We were the number one show last week." Ashneer credited Pawan Singh for the high TRPs. Since its launch, the show has been constantly compared to 'Bigg Boss'.

