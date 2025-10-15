Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Fake or Fact: ‘Rise And Fall’ Winner Revealed in a Tweet

There is a page on social media called BB Insider HQ, which has named Aarush Bhola as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 1. Details are inside.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Rise And Fall season 1 Winner aarush bhola

Rise and Fall (Image: Patrika)

Rise And Fall Winner: Big news is coming about the first season of Amazon Prime Video's popular reality show 'Rise And Fall' that famous YouTuber Aarush Bhola has won the title of the first season. According to a tweet, Aarush Bhola has won the trophy for this season. His pictures are going viral on social media after becoming the winner of the show. This news has created a stir on social media.

Which Contestant Became the Winner of Rise and Fall?

There is a page on social media called BB Insider HQ, which has named Aarush Bhola as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 1. Following this, the news emerged that Ashneer Grover has found his first winner for the first season. However, there has been no official announcement from Amazon Prime Video in this regard, nor has any episode aired yet where Aarush Bhola is named as the winner.

People Considered Pawan Singh as the Winner

It is worth noting that the show Rise and Fall Season 1, hosted by Ashneer Grover, garnered significant attention at its inception. This is the same show that dethroned Bigg Boss 19 to become number 1 in TRP. To make the show special, the makers brought in Bhojpuri Power Star Pawan Singh, keeping him on the show as a guest for two weeks. Fans believed that Pawan Singh would be the winner. However, Pawan Singh left the show midway to focus on his political career, after which the excitement of the competition increased. Now, it is being said that YouTuber Aarush Bhola has won the finale by defeating Arjun Bijlani, Dhanshree Verma, Manisha Rani, Arbaaz Patel, and Aakriti Negi.

Why Aarush Bhola Might Win the Show?

The prize money for the 'Rise And Fall' show is also being revealed, which is reported to be around 30 lakh rupees. If Aarush Bhola wins this show, he will receive this amount, and his net worth will increase. Aarush Bhola himself is a famous YouTuber, and his vlogs are quite popular among viewers. In such a scenario, it is being said that his massive fan following is the reason he has become the winner of this season. However, it will only be clear in the finale whether this news is true or if someone else will be the winner.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 01:55 pm

OTT News

Entertainment

Major Twist in Rise And Fall! This Contestant Eliminated Before Finale

Rise and Fall big twist after Kiku Sharda Aditya Narayan also eliminated
OTT News

OTT Releases This Week: From Horror to Romance, Every Genre is Ready for You This Week

ओटीटी पर हॉरर से रोमांस तक, हर स्टाइल का जॉनर इस हफ्ते है आपके लिए तैयार
OTT News

Hooked on Thrills? These Five Mystery Series Will Keep You Guessing!

70वां Filmfare Awards 2025 अहमदाबाद में फिल्मों और सितारों का बड़ा उत्सव रहा — Kiran Rao की Laapataa Ladies ने Best Film के साथ Best Director, Best Debut (Nitanshi Goel), Best Supporting Actor (Ravi Kishan), Best Supporting Actress (Chhaya Kadam), Best Music Album (Ram Sampath) और कई तकनीकी अवॉर्ड्स जीतकर शाम का केंद्री बिंदु बनी; अभिषेक बच्चन और कार्तिक आर्यन ने Best Actor (Male) साझा किया जबकि आलिया भट्ट को Jigra के लिए Best Actress से सम्मानित किया गया, राजकुमार राव को Srikanth के लिए Critics’ Best Actor और Pratibha Rannta को Critics’ चयन मिला; अरिजीत सिंह व मधुबंती बगची ने प्लेबैक सिंगिंग के शीर्ष सम्मान हासिल किए और दर्शकों को शाहरुख‑काजोल की रोमांटिक परफॉर्मेंस ने मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया — साथ ही शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर की जोड़ी ने मंच पर दस्तक देकर माहौल में धमाल और नॉस्टैल्जिया दोनों भर दिए। अगर सर्च: द नैना मर्डर केस देखने से पहले, देखें सिट्टी-पिट्टी गुम कर देने वाली ये मर्डर मिस्ट्रीज, इनमें मिलेगा जबरदस्त सस्पेंस
Entertainment

Chhorii 2: 134-minute horror-thriller features a terrifying tale of a mother and daughter’s love

Horror-Thriller Film Chhorii 2
Entertainment

Titan Story on OTT: A 1984-Founded Company Set to Redefine ‘Made in India’ Perceptions

अभिनेता नसीरुद्दीन शाह
OTT News
