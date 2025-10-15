Fake or Fact: ‘Rise And Fall’ Winner Revealed in a Tweet

The prize money for the 'Rise And Fall' show is also being revealed, which is reported to be around 30 lakh rupees. If Aarush Bhola wins this show, he will receive this amount, and his net worth will increase. Aarush Bhola himself is a famous YouTuber, and his vlogs are quite popular among viewers. In such a scenario, it is being said that his massive fan following is the reason he has become the winner of this season. However, it will only be clear in the finale whether this news is true or if someone else will be the winner.