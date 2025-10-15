Fake or Fact: ‘Rise And Fall’ Winner Revealed in a Tweet

Rise and Fall (Image: Patrika)
Rise And Fall Winner: Big news is coming about the first season of Amazon Prime Video's popular reality show 'Rise And Fall' that famous YouTuber Aarush Bhola has won the title of the first season. According to a tweet, Aarush Bhola has won the trophy for this season. His pictures are going viral on social media after becoming the winner of the show. This news has created a stir on social media.
There is a page on social media called BB Insider HQ, which has named Aarush Bhola as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 1. Following this, the news emerged that Ashneer Grover has found his first winner for the first season. However, there has been no official announcement from Amazon Prime Video in this regard, nor has any episode aired yet where Aarush Bhola is named as the winner.
It is worth noting that the show Rise and Fall Season 1, hosted by Ashneer Grover, garnered significant attention at its inception. This is the same show that dethroned Bigg Boss 19 to become number 1 in TRP. To make the show special, the makers brought in Bhojpuri Power Star Pawan Singh, keeping him on the show as a guest for two weeks. Fans believed that Pawan Singh would be the winner. However, Pawan Singh left the show midway to focus on his political career, after which the excitement of the competition increased. Now, it is being said that YouTuber Aarush Bhola has won the finale by defeating Arjun Bijlani, Dhanshree Verma, Manisha Rani, Arbaaz Patel, and Aakriti Negi.
The prize money for the 'Rise And Fall' show is also being revealed, which is reported to be around 30 lakh rupees. If Aarush Bhola wins this show, he will receive this amount, and his net worth will increase. Aarush Bhola himself is a famous YouTuber, and his vlogs are quite popular among viewers. In such a scenario, it is being said that his massive fan following is the reason he has become the winner of this season. However, it will only be clear in the finale whether this news is true or if someone else will be the winner.
