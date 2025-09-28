Titan Story on OTT: A 1984-Founded Company Set to Redefine ‘Made in India’ Perceptions

Titan, India's first watch company, was founded in 1984 and launched three years later in 1987. This marked the beginning of a watch company that would not only tell time but also establish India's identity worldwide. This was the dream of 'Titan', which the Tata Group turned into reality. Now, a web series, 'Titan Story: Made in India', is set to bring this glorious history to life. The first look of the series, which will be released on Amazon MX Player, has been unveiled, sparking excitement among fans.