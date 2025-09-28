Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

OTT News

Titan Story on OTT: A 1984-Founded Company Set to Redefine ‘Made in India’ Perceptions

The tale of a company that began in 1984, with 1500 employees and millions of customers, is soon to hit the screens. This series will completely change your perception of 'Made in India'.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

अभिनेता नसीरुद्दीन शाह

Actor Naseeruddin Shah (Image: X)

Titan, India's first watch company, was founded in 1984 and launched three years later in 1987. This marked the beginning of a watch company that would not only tell time but also establish India's identity worldwide. This was the dream of 'Titan', which the Tata Group turned into reality. Now, a web series, 'Titan Story: Made in India', is set to bring this glorious history to life. The first look of the series, which will be released on Amazon MX Player, has been unveiled, sparking excitement among fans.

More Than Just a Watch in the Series

The series will feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. The first look offers a glimpse into the responsibility handed over by the Tata Group Chairman to R. Seshasai, showcasing how the company's journey began with the Tata Group in Tamil Nadu in 1984, and how Titan took the market by storm in just a few years. All of this will be depicted in the series.

It is noteworthy that Titan, with its quality, earned the 'Made in India' tag globally. It was not just a watch but a symbol of India's self-reliance and technology. Additionally, the series will illustrate how the Tata Group, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, fulfilled its promise of employment by establishing a factory there, which continues to employ over 1500 people to this day.

The Story of the Watch

The series is scheduled for release next year, in 2026, on MX Player, and it will delve into the story of the watch in detail. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Titan's success story on screen. The series will also feature actors like Namita Dubey, Paresh Ganatra, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Kaveri Singh, and Lakshvir Saran in prominent roles. These actors have previously won the hearts of audiences with their performances.

The advertisements for these famous watches have been etched in people's hearts for generations, with a fascination spanning two generations. Now, the story of this watch is set to unfold on screen, and it is expected to be well-received by audiences. The first look of the series has already garnered significant appreciation. Indeed, 'Titan Story: Made in India' is a series that will not only entertain but also evoke a sense of pride.

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 03:13 pm

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Titan Story on OTT: A 1984-Founded Company Set to Redefine 'Made in India' Perceptions

