Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Pakistan

16 Soldiers Killed in Attack on Pakistani Army Convoy

The TTP has once again inflicted a deep wound on Pakistan by attacking a military convoy. 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in this attack.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

TTP attacks Pakistan army convoy

The organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan frequently targets the Pakistani army and police. With support from the Taliban in Afghanistan, the TTP has spread terror in Pakistan. In the ongoing conflict between the TTP and the army, both sides do not miss any opportunity to attack each other. Now, once again, the TTP has inflicted a deep wound by attacking the Pakistani army.

Army Convoy Ambushed

Another incident of TTP attacking the Pakistani army has come to light. In the Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the TTP ambushed a Pakistani army convoy on Sunday night. At the time of the attack, the Pakistani army convoy was moving towards the Azad Mandi market in the Momand Khel town of Bannu district. The Pakistani soldiers were surprised by the sudden attack, as they did not expect it.

Army Vehicles Engulfed in Flames

The Pakistani army vehicles were engulfed in flames due to this TTP attack. Videos are also being shared on social media, showing Pakistani army vehicles burning after the TTP attack.

16 Soldiers Dead

As many as 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in this TTP attack. Earlier, the death toll was reported to be 10, which later increased to 16.

Investigation Launched

The Pakistani army has launched an investigation into the incident following the attack. Terrorists from the TTP who attacked the army convoy are being searched for.

Tensions to Escalate Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

There is already considerable tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Following this TTP attack, tensions between the two countries are expected to escalate further. It is also being speculated that the Pakistani army might conduct airstrikes on TTP strongholds and even within Afghanistan in retaliation for this attack.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 08:28 am

English News / World / Pakistan / 16 Soldiers Killed in Attack on Pakistani Army Convoy

Big News

View All

Pakistan

World

Trending

Imran Khan Alive or Dead? Pakistani leader says ‘Healthy, Happy’

Imran Khan in jail
Pakistan

Terrorist Attack on Army Base in Pakistan, 3 Dead

Blast
Pakistan

Faisalabad Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 20, Factory Destroyed

Boiler blast in Faisalabad
Pakistan

Karachi Traffic Police Extortion: Fines Collected Without Speed Limits, Public Harassed

Karachi traffic police issuing fine
World

Dengue Outbreak in Pakistan's Sindh: 3 More Deaths, Total 36 Victims, 180 New Cases, Health Emergency Demanded

dengue cases
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.