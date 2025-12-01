16 Soldiers Killed in Attack on Pakistani Army Convoy

The organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan frequently targets the Pakistani army and police. With support from the Taliban in Afghanistan, the TTP has spread terror in Pakistan. In the ongoing conflict between the TTP and the army, both sides do not miss any opportunity to attack each other. Now, once again, the TTP has inflicted a deep wound by attacking the Pakistani army.
Another incident of TTP attacking the Pakistani army has come to light. In the Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the TTP ambushed a Pakistani army convoy on Sunday night. At the time of the attack, the Pakistani army convoy was moving towards the Azad Mandi market in the Momand Khel town of Bannu district. The Pakistani soldiers were surprised by the sudden attack, as they did not expect it.
The Pakistani army vehicles were engulfed in flames due to this TTP attack. Videos are also being shared on social media, showing Pakistani army vehicles burning after the TTP attack.
As many as 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in this TTP attack. Earlier, the death toll was reported to be 10, which later increased to 16.
The Pakistani army has launched an investigation into the incident following the attack. Terrorists from the TTP who attacked the army convoy are being searched for.
There is already considerable tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Following this TTP attack, tensions between the two countries are expected to escalate further. It is also being speculated that the Pakistani army might conduct airstrikes on TTP strongholds and even within Afghanistan in retaliation for this attack.
