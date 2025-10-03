Bomb Blast in Pakistan: 9 Killed, 4 Critically Injured

Bomb blast in Peshawar (representative image)
A tragic piece of news has emerged from Pakistan, a neighbouring country of India. A bomb blast in Peshawar has claimed the lives of 9 people, while 4 others remain critically injured. The four injured in Thursday's incident are law enforcement officers. According to DAWN, the office of Peshawar's Capital City Police Officer, Mian Saeed, confirmed the incident, stating that police officers were the target.
Initial investigations suggest that the device used in the blast was planted in the path of a police vehicle. Local police have stated that the condition of the injured is critical and they are currently receiving treatment. Following the incident, a large contingent of security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Masood Bangash, informed that law enforcement officers are investigating the site and gathering evidence.
Prior to this, on September 30, a powerful explosion occurred on a busy road near the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. At least 10 people were killed and 32 were seriously injured in this blast. Balochistan's Health Minister, Bakhth Muhammad Kakar, confirmed the incident, stating that all the injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby civil hospital.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Special Operations Quetta, Mohammad Baloch, the blast occurred when a vehicle turned from Model Town towards Haleji Road. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media and went viral. The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, strongly condemned the incident and termed it a terrorist attack.
