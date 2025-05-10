BREAKING: India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire, Donald Trump tweets

Ceasefire Effective from 5 PM India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, stated that the DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3:35 PM today. They agreed that both sides would cease all firing and military action on land, air, and sea from 5 PM IST.

The Indian government issued another important statement regarding this decision. India clarified that despite the ceasefire, any act of terrorism emanating from Pakistan will be considered an act of war against India and will be met with a strong response.

Top sources in the Indian government stated, “India has decided that any terrorist attack from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war against national security and will be met with a similar military response. This decision is not only to maintain peace on the borders but also to protect national security.”

Donald Trump’s Initiative Following the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, former US President Donald Trump personally spoke with the leaders of both countries and stressed the need for peace. At Trump’s urging, both countries engaged in talks and agreed to a ceasefire. The US administration also played an active role in this process, helping to build new trust between the two nations.

Pakistan’s Stance Pakistan has also welcomed the ceasefire decision. However, Pakistan clarified that this ceasefire is only a temporary agreement and that if India undertakes any military action, Pakistan will be prepared to defend its borders. Pakistani military sources also stated that the country desires peace and stability with India but will not hesitate to take any steps to protect its sovereignty.

Possibility of Reduced Tension Following this ceasefire, there is a possibility of reduced tension in relations between the two countries. There may be a reduction in troop deployments along the border, leading to hopes of less conflict in the future. Furthermore, the Kashmir issue, which has always been a source of contention between the two countries, may be resolved through a new diplomatic initiative during this agreement.