Faisalabad Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 20, Factory Destroyed

Faisalabad Boiler Blast: A severe boiler blast wreaked havoc in Faisalabad, Pakistan on Friday. The blast occurred in a chemical factory, and the death toll from the explosion has also risen.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Boiler blast in Faisalabad

A severe boiler blast occurred in the city of Faisalabad in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday, causing widespread panic. The blast took place today at a chemical factory in the Malikpur area of the city, leading to screams and chaos. Initially, reports indicated 4-11 deaths. Later, the death toll rose to 15, and subsequently to 17. The number of fatalities has once again increased.

Death Toll Reaches 20

The death toll in the Faisalabad boiler blast has reached 20, officials have confirmed. It was previously feared that the number of casualties in the boiler blast could rise, and this has indeed happened. Most of the deceased were labourers working in the factory.

More Than 7 Injured

More than 7 people have been injured in the Faisalabad boiler blast. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The condition of some of them is reported to be critical.

Factory Destroyed

The boiler blast was so severe that the chemical factory located in the Malikpur area of Faisalabad has been destroyed. Upon detonation, the factory's roof and walls collapsed, and in a short span, the entire factory turned into rubble.

Reason for the Blast?

An investigation into the incident has begun. Preliminary investigations suggest that the blast occurred due to an increase in boiler pressure. It is being said that this happened due to the neglect of old boilers and a lack of maintenance. Often, in such factories, old boilers are not replaced, nor are they maintained, posing a risk of explosion.

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 01:54 pm

Faisalabad Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 20, Factory Destroyed

