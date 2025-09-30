Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

IED blast kills 9 Pakistani soldiers, injures 8

Nine soldiers were killed in an IED blast carried out by terrorists in the Mola Khan Sarai area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

IED Blast

Terrorism is on the rise in Pakistan. Incidents of terrorist attacks are frequently reported in Pakistan. In Pakistan, terrorists also target the army and police. Another such incident has come to light. On Monday, terrorists attacked an army convoy with an IED bomb in the Mola Khan Sarai area of South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

9 Soldiers Dead

Nine soldiers were killed in an IED blast carried out by terrorists in the Mola Khan Sarai area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. According to information, the names of the deceased soldiers are reported to be Subedar Zahid, Sepoy Farooq, Naik Clerk Tanveer, Naik Tahir Nawaz, Lance Naik Asif, Lance Havildar Arif, Sepoy Abdul Rehman, Lance Havildar Saeed, and Sepoy Arif.

8 Soldiers Injured

Eight soldiers were also injured in this terrorist attack. The names of the injured soldiers are reported to be Lance Naik Javed (critical), Naik Mubashir (critical), Naik Clerk Shaukat, Sepoy Kashif, Lance Naik Tariq, Lance Naik Dur Muhammad, Naik Zahoor (115 Wing), and Sepoy Daniyal. The injured soldiers have been admitted to a nearby military hospital for treatment.

Who Carried Out the Terrorist Attack?

According to information, the terrorist organisation TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) is believed to be behind this terrorist attack. TTP frequently carries out such attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

