Imran Khan Alive or Dead? Pakistani leader says ‘Healthy, Happy’

Imran's sister, Noreen Niazi, stated that the situation in Pakistan has deteriorated significantly under Asim Munir's rule. She is unaware of her brother's condition in jail as she has not been permitted to visit him. Imran's son, Qasim Khan, has said that he does not know if his father is alive or not. The jail administration has provided no proof of Imran being alive, nor have they granted permission for visits.