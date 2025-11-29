Imran Khan Alive or Dead? Pakistani leader says ‘Healthy, Happy’

Conflicting statements are emerging regarding rumours of the death of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Reports suggest that Imran, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, has been murdered. Imran's family has been denied permission to meet him, leaving them unaware of his health condition. However, the jail administration claims that Imran is in perfect health. Meanwhile, a Pakistani politician has made a significant statement about the former PM.
Various claims are circulating regarding the rumours of Imran's death. Many leaders across the country are issuing statements on the matter. Now, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Saeed Elahi has stated that Imran is not dead. Elahi asserted that the former Pakistani PM is in good health and happy in jail.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Samad Yaqoob has questioned Elahi's statement. Yaqoob asked, "The court has permitted Imran's family to meet him once a week. Despite this, it is not happening, and Imran is not being allowed to meet his family." Yaqoob deemed this unacceptable.
Imran's sister, Noreen Niazi, stated that the situation in Pakistan has deteriorated significantly under Asim Munir's rule. She is unaware of her brother's condition in jail as she has not been permitted to visit him. Imran's son, Qasim Khan, has said that he does not know if his father is alive or not. The jail administration has provided no proof of Imran being alive, nor have they granted permission for visits.
