Terrorist Attack on Army Base in Pakistan, 3 Dead

Terrorism in Pakistan shows no signs of abating. Pakistan is completely mired in the quagmire of terrorism. Incidents of terrorist attacks are reported in Pakistan almost daily. Not only the general public, but the army, paramilitary, and police are also not safe from terrorists. Terrorists often target the army, paramilitary, and police, and today was no different. On Monday, November 24, terrorists attacked a Frontier Corps unit base in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.