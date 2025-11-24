Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Terrorist Attack on Army Base in Pakistan, 3 Dead

A case of terrorist attack has once again come to the fore in Pakistan today. A suicide terrorist attack on an army base in Peshawar has caused an uproar.

Bharat

image

Bhoomi Goyal

Nov 24, 2025

Blast

Blast in Pakistan (Representational Photo: Patrika)

Terrorism in Pakistan shows no signs of abating. Pakistan is completely mired in the quagmire of terrorism. Incidents of terrorist attacks are reported in Pakistan almost daily. Not only the general public, but the army, paramilitary, and police are also not safe from terrorists. Terrorists often target the army, paramilitary, and police, and today was no different. On Monday, November 24, terrorists attacked a Frontier Corps unit base in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Havoc Wreaked by Two Explosions

Terrorists carried out two suicide bombings at the Frontier Corps unit base in Peshawar. The first explosion occurred at the main gate, and the second at the motorcycle stand.

3 People Dead

So far, 3 people have died in this suicide terrorist attack. However, the death toll may rise further. Information is also emerging about 5 people being injured, and this number could also increase.

Firing Continues

Following the suicide bombings, terrorists and the Frontier Corps unit are engaged in an exchange of fire, which is still ongoing. Traffic in the area has been completely halted.

TTP Terrorists Suspected

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is suspected of carrying out this attack. Although the TTP has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, TTP terrorists frequently carry out such attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The TTP plays a significant role in escalating terrorism in Pakistan.

