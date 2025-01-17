scriptImran Khan Jailed for 14 Years in Corruption Case | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan

Imran Khan Jailed for 14 Years in Corruption Case

Another Blow For Imran Khan: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been dealt another blow. He has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case.

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 04:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, has been dealt a significant blow. He has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in the Al-Qadir Trust land corruption case. Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, accumulating sentences in various cases. While he has received relief in some instances, he remains imprisoned. This latest sentence further diminishes his hopes of release.

Wife Bushra Bibi Also Accused

In the Al-Qadir Trust land corruption case, charges have been filed not only against Imran Khan but also against his wife, Bushra Bibi, and six others. Besides imprisonment, Khan has also been ordered to pay a fine. The court imposed a fine of 10 lakh rupees on Imran Khan and 5 lakh rupees on Bushra Bibi. This verdict was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana in a temporary court established within Adiala Jail.

Hopes of Release Dashed After Recent Optimism

Recently, the Pakistani government and Imran Khan’s PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) party had engaged in attempts to resolve their ongoing dispute through negotiations. Several meetings have taken place. PTI’s primary aim in these negotiations was Imran Khan’s release. There was a sense that a resolution could lead to his release. However, the hopes raised recently have now been dashed.

