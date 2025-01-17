Imran Khan Jailed for 14 Years in Corruption Case

Wife Bushra Bibi Also Accused In the Al-Qadir Trust land corruption case, charges have been filed not only against Imran Khan but also against his wife, Bushra Bibi, and six others. Besides imprisonment, Khan has also been ordered to pay a fine. The court imposed a fine of 10 lakh rupees on Imran Khan and 5 lakh rupees on Bushra Bibi. This verdict was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana in a temporary court established within Adiala Jail.

BREAKING: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been given a 14-year jail sentence in a land corruption case, according to reports.https://t.co/KHxAjVXrqB 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Wb57vZWtVN— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 17, 2025 Hopes of Release Dashed After Recent Optimism Recently, the Pakistani government and Imran Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) party had engaged in attempts to resolve their ongoing dispute through negotiations. Several meetings have taken place. PTI's primary aim in these negotiations was Imran Khan's release. There was a sense that a resolution could lead to his release. However, the hopes raised recently have now been dashed.