Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

Firefighters Bring Blaze Under Control According to reports, following the fire, which broke out at approximately 5:45 am, Airport Security Force (ASF) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) firefighters responded swiftly and brought the fire under control. However, due to heavy smoke, passengers had to be evacuated from the international terminal, and immigration procedures were temporarily halted.

Fire breaks out at Allama Iqbal International Airport. It is also known as Lahore International Airport, Pakistan. Flight Operations Affected The fire caused delays to Hajj and international flights. However, four Hajj flights operated by Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, and Air Sial departed on time. Other flights were temporarily suspended or alternative arrangements were made.

Security and Control Measures Following the incident, security at the airport was tightened, and the army took control. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines before travelling to check flight status.

Runway Temporarily Closed The incident led to the temporary closure of the runway. All commercial flights to and from Lahore Airport have either been cancelled or diverted, causing significant disruption to passengers. Army Assumes Control The Pakistan Army assumed control of the airport immediately after the fire. All entry points to the airport have been closed as a security precaution, and information is being released to the media on a limited basis.