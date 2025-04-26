scriptLahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure | Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan

Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

Lahore Airport Fire: A fire broke out in a Pakistan Army aircraft at Lahore Airport, causing panic and the temporary cancellation of all flights.

BharatApr 26, 2025 / 01:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Lahore Airport Fire

Lahore Airport Fire

Panic erupted at Allama Iqbal International Airport (Lahore Airport) in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday morning when a military aircraft caught fire during landing. All flights at the airport have been temporarily suspended following the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that a Pakistan Army aircraft experienced a tire fire upon landing at Lahore airport. The fire department was immediately alerted, and several fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters Bring Blaze Under Control

According to reports, following the fire, which broke out at approximately 5:45 am, Airport Security Force (ASF) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) firefighters responded swiftly and brought the fire under control. However, due to heavy smoke, passengers had to be evacuated from the international terminal, and immigration procedures were temporarily halted.

Flight Operations Affected

The fire caused delays to Hajj and international flights. However, four Hajj flights operated by Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, and Air Sial departed on time. Other flights were temporarily suspended or alternative arrangements were made.

Security and Control Measures

Following the incident, security at the airport was tightened, and the army took control. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines before travelling to check flight status.

Runway Temporarily Closed

The incident led to the temporary closure of the runway. All commercial flights to and from Lahore Airport have either been cancelled or diverted, causing significant disruption to passengers.

Army Assumes Control

The Pakistan Army assumed control of the airport immediately after the fire. All entry points to the airport have been closed as a security precaution, and information is being released to the media on a limited basis.

No Casualties Reported

Currently, there are no reports of casualties. Investigative agencies and army teams are present at the scene and are investigating the cause of the accident. The fire at Lahore Airport has raised questions about security and technical arrangements. However, timely action prevented a major disaster.

News / World / Pakistan / Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

National News

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

in 2 hours

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

Kota

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

56 minutes ago

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

Education News

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

1 hour ago

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

Bollywood

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

36 minutes ago

Latest Pakistan

Donald Trump ties Pakistan’s hands with $39 crore deal – here’s how

Pakistan

Donald Trump ties Pakistan’s hands with $39 crore deal – here’s how

2 months ago

Imran Khan Jailed for 14 Years in Corruption Case

Pakistan

Imran Khan Jailed for 14 Years in Corruption Case

3 months ago

Pakistani Army kills 4 terrorists

News

Pakistani Army kills 4 terrorists

5 months ago

Pakistani Army Achieves Success, Kills 7 Terrorists

Pakistan

Pakistani Army Achieves Success, Kills 7 Terrorists

6 months ago

Trending World News

Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

पाकिस्तान

Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

in 4 hours

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

विदेश

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

2 days ago

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

राष्ट्रीय

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

3 days ago

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

विदेश

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

5 days ago

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

विदेश

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.