scriptPakistan Condemns US Airstrikes on Iran | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Pakistan

Pakistan Condemns US Airstrikes on Iran

Following US airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, Pakistan, previously a vocal supporter of President Trump, has issued sharp criticism.

Jun 22, 2025 / 04:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Trump Iran Airstrike

Trump Iran Airstrike

Pakistan expressed strong condemnation following US airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites. This attack, occurring a day after Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize (Nobel Peace Prize 2026), sent ripples through diplomatic circles. The event followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump of an attack on Iran. In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry expressed deep concern, stating that such attacks could escalate tensions and violence in the region, posing a threat to both nations and global peace. Pakistan also asserted that these strikes violated international law and that Iran has a right to self-defence, as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Pakistan’s Military Intervention and US Statement

Sharing a 900-kilometre border with Iran, Pakistan condemned the US attacks, warning that such actions could be detrimental to regional peace. Pakistan stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the best means to resolve the conflict. Furthermore, Pakistan advocated for giving Iran an opportunity to de-escalate the situation.

Trump Declares Success of Iran Strikes

US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that US aircraft had conducted a “super successful attack” on three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan. Trump hailed the attack as a significant military achievement, claiming the strikes had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. He labelled Iran a “Middle East bully,” warning that future attacks could be even more intense if Iran did not seek peace.

Pakistan’s Call for Peace

Pakistan urged Iran and other nations to engage in dialogue and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. Pakistan stated that the attacks against Iran could jeopardise regional peace and security, and that the situation is detrimental to global peace. Pakistan appealed for a path of diplomacy and dialogue, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, to establish peace.

Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

It is noteworthy that Pakistan formally nominated President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize last month. Pakistan cited Trump’s decisive diplomatic intervention during heightened India-Pakistan tensions as the reason for the nomination, aiming to honour his role. This move followed a visit by Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, to the White House.

India-Pakistan Conflict and Trump’s Role

Following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the US undertook diplomatic efforts, a role praised by Pakistan. Pakistan credits Trump’s intervention with averting a potential war and fostering peace prospects. It argues that terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Indian air strikes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (POK), had escalated tensions, but Trump’s efforts mitigated the risk of war.

What Might Happen Next?

The US bombing has raised significant questions about regional security. Following the attack on Iran, Trump warned of even larger attacks if peace is not established. Despite this, Pakistan and other nations maintain that the crisis should be resolved diplomatically, not through military force.

Rising Tensions in Global Politics

This event underscores the rise of new tensions in global politics, potentially leading to major future crises. The diplomacy between the US and Pakistan, along with the responses of other nations, will shape the direction of this regional conflict.

News / World / Pakistan / Pakistan Condemns US Airstrikes on Iran

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit

Entertainment

Heroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit

in 4 hours

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Health

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

in 2 hours

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

in 1 hour

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

in 32 minutes

Latest Pakistan

Pakistani MP Praises Yogi Model

World

Pakistani MP Praises Yogi Model

4 days ago

Pakistan Crumbles Under ₹76 Trillion Debt, Public Suffers

World

Pakistan Crumbles Under ₹76 Trillion Debt, Public Suffers

2 weeks ago

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exposes Pakistan's Lies Over India's Attack

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exposes Pakistan's Lies Over India's Attack

1 month ago

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

1 month ago

Trending World News

Pakistan Condemns US Airstrikes on Iran

पाकिस्तान

Pakistan Condemns US Airstrikes on Iran

in 5 hours

Trump Eager for Nobel Peace Prize: Pakistan Nomination Boosts Hopes

विदेश

Trump Eager for Nobel Peace Prize: Pakistan Nomination Boosts Hopes

1 day ago

Password Leak: 1.6 Billion User Passwords Leaked Online

विदेश

Password Leak: 1.6 Billion User Passwords Leaked Online

1 day ago

Australia Closes Tehran Embassy

विदेश

Australia Closes Tehran Embassy

2 days ago

Israel Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes

खाड़ी देश

Israel Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.