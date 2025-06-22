Pakistan Condemns US Airstrikes on Iran

Gems Of Hypocrisy 🤡 Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian Nuclear sites.#WorldWar3 #IranVsIsrael #IsraeliranWar #Trump pic.twitter.com/xtswL4onjn— Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) June 22, 2025 Pakistan’s Military Intervention and US Statement Sharing a 900-kilometre border with Iran, Pakistan condemned the US attacks, warning that such actions could be detrimental to regional peace. Pakistan stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the best means to resolve the conflict. Furthermore, Pakistan advocated for giving Iran an opportunity to de-escalate the situation. Sharing a 900-kilometre border with Iran, Pakistan condemned the US attacks, warning that such actions could be detrimental to regional peace. Pakistan stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the best means to resolve the conflict. Furthermore, Pakistan advocated for giving Iran an opportunity to de-escalate the situation.

Trump Declares Success of Iran Strikes US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that US aircraft had conducted a “super successful attack” on three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan. Trump hailed the attack as a significant military achievement, claiming the strikes had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. He labelled Iran a “Middle East bully,” warning that future attacks could be even more intense if Iran did not seek peace.

Pakistan’s Call for Peace Pakistan urged Iran and other nations to engage in dialogue and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. Pakistan stated that the attacks against Iran could jeopardise regional peace and security, and that the situation is detrimental to global peace. Pakistan appealed for a path of diplomacy and dialogue, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, to establish peace.

Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination It is noteworthy that Pakistan formally nominated President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize last month. Pakistan cited Trump’s decisive diplomatic intervention during heightened India-Pakistan tensions as the reason for the nomination, aiming to honour his role. This move followed a visit by Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, to the White House.

India-Pakistan Conflict and Trump’s Role Following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the US undertook diplomatic efforts, a role praised by Pakistan. Pakistan credits Trump’s intervention with averting a potential war and fostering peace prospects. It argues that terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Indian air strikes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (POK), had escalated tensions, but Trump’s efforts mitigated the risk of war.

What Might Happen Next? The US bombing has raised significant questions about regional security. Following the attack on Iran, Trump warned of even larger attacks if peace is not established. Despite this, Pakistan and other nations maintain that the crisis should be resolved diplomatically, not through military force.