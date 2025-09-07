Pakistan Floods: Over 41 Million Affected, Death Toll Exceeds 900

Pakistan is grappling with a devastating flood crisis in 2025, caused by incessant heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding across the country. The floods have submerged over 4,100 villages across 25 districts. The catastrophic damage has resulted in at least 56 deaths in Punjab province alone. Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), reported that an estimated 41 million people – the highest number ever recorded – have been affected by this natural disaster (Pakistan monsoon disaster). The government has launched large-scale relief operations, establishing 425 relief camps (Flood death toll Pakistan) and tent cities to provide temporary shelter and food for the affected population.