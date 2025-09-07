Pakistan Floods: Over 41 Million Affected, Death Toll Exceeds 900

Pakistan is grappling with a devastating flood crisis in 2025, caused by incessant heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding across the country. The floods have submerged over 4,100 villages across 25 districts. The catastrophic damage has resulted in at least 56 deaths in Punjab province alone. Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), reported that an estimated 41 million people – the highest number ever recorded – have been affected by this natural disaster (Pakistan monsoon disaster). The government has launched large-scale relief operations, establishing 425 relief camps (Flood death toll Pakistan) and tent cities to provide temporary shelter and food for the affected population.
Over 500 medical camps have also been set up, providing treatment to more than 175,000 patients. The majority of patients are suffering from waterborne diseases, injuries, and infections.
Rescue operations are ongoing. Joint efforts by relief agencies and the administration have so far relocated over 20 million people to safer locations. Furthermore, over 15 million livestock have been moved to safety to protect Punjab's agricultural sector.
According to the PDMA, over 4.2 million people in Punjab are affected by the floods. More than 4,100 villages along the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers are submerged. Wasim Hamid Sindhu, Deputy Commissioner of Multan, stated that a comprehensive plan has been devised to manage the floodwaters coming from Head Trimmu. Water levels in the flood embankments along the Chenab River have receded, providing some relief. However, officials warn that new inflows could cause water levels to rise again.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports that over 900 deaths and over 1,000 injuries have occurred nationwide since the monsoon season began on 26 June. This flood and rainfall situation is considered one of the most severe disasters Pakistan has ever faced.
The floods in Pakistan have impacted the lives of millions. While relief and rescue efforts are underway, the situation remains critical. The government and agencies are making continuous efforts, but the country urgently needs international assistance and a robust plan.