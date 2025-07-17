17 July 2025,

Pakistan: Monsoon Claims 54 Lives in 24 Hours

Pakistan Monsoon: The monsoon season in Pakistan has turned into a major problem for its people. Heavy rains across many parts of the country are causing significant loss of life and property.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Monsoon rains wrecks havoc in Pakistan
Monsoon rains wrecks havoc in Pakistan (Photo - IANS)

The monsoon has now reached all parts of Pakistan. Many areas in Pakistan are experiencing torrential rainfall. While this rain has provided relief from the heat, it has now become a source of distress for the people. Heavy rain has been lashing many parts of Pakistan for the past several days. In several areas, this has led to floods, further exacerbating the problems faced by the people. The monsoon rains in Pakistan have become life-threatening.

54 Lives Lost in 24 Hours

The monsoon has wreaked havoc in Pakistan. This can be gauged from the fact that in the last 24 hours, 54 people have died due to rain and floods in Pakistan. Pakistan's government National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided this information.

227 Injured

According to Pakistan's government National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 227 people have also been injured due to rain and floods in the last 24 hours. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rising Toll of Dead and Injured

The death toll and number of injured due to rain and floods in Pakistan continues to rise. So far, 180 people have died in Pakistan due to this, and nearly 500 have been injured.

Provinces Most Affected

Punjab (Punjab), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Sindh (Sindh) provinces of Pakistan have been the most affected by the monsoon. In all three provinces, heavy rains and floods have devastated many areas.

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 03:15 pm

English News / World / Pakistan / Pakistan: Monsoon Claims 54 Lives in 24 Hours
