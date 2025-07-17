Pakistan: Monsoon Claims 54 Lives in 24 Hours

The monsoon has now reached all parts of Pakistan. Many areas in Pakistan are experiencing torrential rainfall. While this rain has provided relief from the heat, it has now become a source of distress for the people. Heavy rain has been lashing many parts of Pakistan for the past several days. In several areas, this has led to floods, further exacerbating the problems faced by the people. The monsoon rains in Pakistan have become life-threatening.
The monsoon has wreaked havoc in Pakistan. This can be gauged from the fact that in the last 24 hours, 54 people have died due to rain and floods in Pakistan. Pakistan's government National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided this information.
According to Pakistan's government National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 227 people have also been injured due to rain and floods in the last 24 hours. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The death toll and number of injured due to rain and floods in Pakistan continues to rise. So far, 180 people have died in Pakistan due to this, and nearly 500 have been injured.
Punjab (Punjab), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Sindh (Sindh) provinces of Pakistan have been the most affected by the monsoon. In all three provinces, heavy rains and floods have devastated many areas.