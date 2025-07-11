Pakistan: Nine bus passengers kidnapped and shot dead in Balochistan

Crime is escalating in Pakistan due to its deteriorating law and order situation. Criminal incidents are reported daily from various provinces. Balochistan province has witnessed a significant surge in such incidents over the past few years, often linked to the ongoing instability in the region. Late Thursday night, a horrific incident occurred in Balochistan, where unidentified gunmen targeted passengers on a bus.
Late Thursday night, a bus carrying passengers was travelling from Quetta in Balochistan province to Lahore in Punjab province when it was stopped by unidentified gunmen. They abducted nine passengers from the bus. After checking their identification documents, the gunmen shot and killed all nine.
Subsequent investigations revealed that the nine targeted passengers were associated with the Pakistani military. All nine were agents working for Pakistan's intelligence agency.
An investigation into the matter has commenced. According to local police, the kidnapping and murder were a premeditated act. The gunmen, after checking identification, specifically targeted and killed only agents working for Pakistan's intelligence agency.