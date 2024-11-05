Pakistani Army Achieves Success, Kills 7 Terrorists

Kills 7 Terrorists The Pakistani Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, reported that on Monday, their army killed 7 terrorists in three separate incidents. The first incident took place in North Waziristan, where the army killed one terrorist during an operation. The second incident occurred in South Waziristan, where the army killed five terrorists. The third incident took place in Balochistan, where the army killed one terrorist.

3 Terrorists Injured In an encounter between the Pakistani Army and terrorists in South Waziristan, 3 terrorists were injured. However, they could not be caught. Action Against Terrorism Will Continue Inter-Services Public Relations stated that the Pakistani Army will continue its action against terrorists. To stop the growing terrorism in the country, the Pakistani Army will not miss any opportunity and will continue to eliminate terrorists.