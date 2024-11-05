scriptPakistani Army Achieves Success, Kills 7 Terrorists | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan

Pakistani Army Achieves Success, Kills 7 Terrorists

Pakistani Army Against Terrorists: The Pakistani Army has recently achieved success in an operation against terrorists.

New DelhiNov 05, 2024 / 02:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistan has long been known as a country that provides shelter to terrorism. Pakistan has always helped terrorism to grow. Terrorists have always been given shelter in Pakistan. But now, Pakistan is also troubled by terrorism and is caught in its grip. There are a large number of terrorists present in Pakistan, and cases of terrorist attacks are reported every day. Terrorists in Pakistan do not hesitate to attack the army and police as well. In such a situation, the army and police also take action against terrorists from time to time. Recently, the Pakistani Army did the same. The Pakistani Army took action against terrorists in three different places.

Kills 7 Terrorists

The Pakistani Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, reported that on Monday, their army killed 7 terrorists in three separate incidents. The first incident took place in North Waziristan, where the army killed one terrorist during an operation. The second incident occurred in South Waziristan, where the army killed five terrorists. The third incident took place in Balochistan, where the army killed one terrorist.

3 Terrorists Injured

In an encounter between the Pakistani Army and terrorists in South Waziristan, 3 terrorists were injured. However, they could not be caught.

Action Against Terrorism Will Continue

Inter-Services Public Relations stated that the Pakistani Army will continue its action against terrorists. To stop the growing terrorism in the country, the Pakistani Army will not miss any opportunity and will continue to eliminate terrorists.

