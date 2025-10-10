Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Pakistan

Pakistani Army Eliminates 30 Terrorists in Retaliation for October 7 Attack

The Pakistani army took revenge for the terrorist attack on October 7, in which 9 soldiers and 2 officers were killed.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Pakistan soldiers

An attack on the army took place in Pakistan on October 7. This terrorist attack occurred in the Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in which 9 soldiers and 2 officers were killed. Terrorists ambushed the army, for which the army was completely unprepared. This attack was carried out by TTP terrorists. There was heavy firing between both sides, in which 19 terrorists were also killed. The Pakistani army had been looking for an opportunity to retaliate since this terrorist attack, and now the Pakistani army has succeeded in doing so.

Pakistani Army Eliminates 30 Terrorists

The media wing of the Pakistani army, Inter-Services Public Relations, informed about this today, Friday, October 10, stating that their army took action against terrorists in the Jamal Maya area of Orakzai district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army had intelligence about the terrorists' hideout. These terrorists were also connected to the attack on the army on October 7. In such a situation, the army took action against these terrorists and eliminated 30 terrorists.

Army Operation Continues

Regarding the Pakistani army's action against terrorists, Inter-Services Public Relations stated that by avenging the terrorist attack on October 7, the Pakistani army has brought the main culprits to justice. Inter-Services Public Relations further said that the army's operation is ongoing to eliminate the remaining terrorists in the surrounding areas.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

10 Oct 2025 02:59 pm

English News / World / Pakistan / Pakistani Army Eliminates 30 Terrorists in Retaliation for October 7 Attack

Big News

View All

Pakistan

World

Trending

Pakistan: Four coaches of Jaffar Express derail in Sindh blast, seven passengers injured

Jaffar Express Attack
World

Bomb Blast in Pakistan: 9 Killed, 4 Critically Injured

Bomb blast in Peshawar
Pakistan

Quetta Bomb Blast: 10 Dead, 32 Injured Near Frontier Corps Headquarters

Blast
World

IED blast kills 9 Pakistani soldiers, injures 8

IED Blast
Pakistan

Protests Erupt Against Government in Pakistan, Internet Shut Down Mid-Night and Heavy Security Deployed

Protest in POK
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.