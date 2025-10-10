Pakistani Army Eliminates 30 Terrorists in Retaliation for October 7 Attack

An attack on the army took place in Pakistan on October 7. This terrorist attack occurred in the Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in which 9 soldiers and 2 officers were killed. Terrorists ambushed the army, for which the army was completely unprepared. This attack was carried out by TTP terrorists. There was heavy firing between both sides, in which 19 terrorists were also killed. The Pakistani army had been looking for an opportunity to retaliate since this terrorist attack, and now the Pakistani army has succeeded in doing so.