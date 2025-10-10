Pakistani Army Eliminates 30 Terrorists in Retaliation for October 7 Attack

An attack on the army took place in Pakistan on October 7. This terrorist attack occurred in the Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in which 9 soldiers and 2 officers were killed. Terrorists ambushed the army, for which the army was completely unprepared. This attack was carried out by TTP terrorists. There was heavy firing between both sides, in which 19 terrorists were also killed. The Pakistani army had been looking for an opportunity to retaliate since this terrorist attack, and now the Pakistani army has succeeded in doing so.
The media wing of the Pakistani army, Inter-Services Public Relations, informed about this today, Friday, October 10, stating that their army took action against terrorists in the Jamal Maya area of Orakzai district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army had intelligence about the terrorists' hideout. These terrorists were also connected to the attack on the army on October 7. In such a situation, the army took action against these terrorists and eliminated 30 terrorists.
Regarding the Pakistani army's action against terrorists, Inter-Services Public Relations stated that by avenging the terrorist attack on October 7, the Pakistani army has brought the main culprits to justice. Inter-Services Public Relations further said that the army's operation is ongoing to eliminate the remaining terrorists in the surrounding areas.
