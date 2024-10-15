SCO Summit: After 9 years, Indian Foreign Minister’s first visit to Pakistan

Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan Jaishankar has arrived in Pakistan to attend the SCO Summit. His plane landed in Islamabad a short while ago. Jaishankar will stay in Pakistan for less than 24 hours. First visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in 9 years This is the first time in 9 years that an Indian Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan. The last time an Indian Foreign Minister visited Pakistan was in 2015, when the then Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had gone.

Lockdown in Islamabad A strict lockdown has been imposed in Islamabad for this two-day program to ensure security. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent any untoward incident during the program, which will be attended by leaders of several countries.