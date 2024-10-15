scriptSCO Summit: After 9 years, Indian Foreign Minister’s first visit to Pakistan | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan

SCO Summit: After 9 years, Indian Foreign Minister’s first visit to Pakistan

Foreign Minister has arrived in Islamabad to attend the summit on behalf of India.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 04:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Minister Of External Affairs S. Jaishankar

Pakistan is hosting a two-day SCO Summit (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) starting from today, Tuesday, October 15. The leaders of all member countries of the SCO will gather in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. On behalf of India, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the summit instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan

Jaishankar has arrived in Pakistan to attend the SCO Summit. His plane landed in Islamabad a short while ago. Jaishankar will stay in Pakistan for less than 24 hours.

First visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in 9 years

This is the first time in 9 years that an Indian Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan. The last time an Indian Foreign Minister visited Pakistan was in 2015, when the then Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had gone.

Lockdown in Islamabad

A strict lockdown has been imposed in Islamabad for this two-day program to ensure security. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent any untoward incident during the program, which will be attended by leaders of several countries.

