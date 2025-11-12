Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pakistan

TTP Claims Responsibility for Islamabad Car Blast, India Calls Pakistan's Allegations Baseless

A suicide car blast near Islamabad High Court in Pakistan on Tuesday claimed the lives of 12 people. The terrorist organisation TTP has now claimed responsibility for this explosion.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Car blast in Pakistan

Islamabad Car Blast (Image: Patrika)

A severe suicide car blast caused a stir in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Tuesday. A bomb blast in a car near Gate Number 11 of the Islamabad High Court caused panic and screams. 12 people were killed and about 27 were injured in this blast. An investigation into the matter is underway. Meanwhile, a terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for this suicide car blast.

TTP claims responsibility for the blast

The terrorist organisation Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast near the Islamabad High Court. This is not the first time the TTP has carried out such a blast in Pakistan. The TTP often targets the public, army, and police through terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan declares 'State of War'

Speaking on the matter, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that incidents of such terrorist attacks are increasing in the country. In such a situation, a 'State of War' has been declared in Pakistan.

Pakistan accuses India, India denies

Pakistan has accused India of the bomb blast in Islamabad, stating that the TTP is receiving support from India. Reacting to this accusation, India has denied it. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement saying, "India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations made by the unhinged Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable strategy of Pakistan to fabricate false accusations against India to divert the attention of its public from the ongoing military-sponsored constitutional subversion and power grab in Pakistan. The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's desperate diversionary tactics."

