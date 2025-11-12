TTP Claims Responsibility for Islamabad Car Blast, India Calls Pakistan's Allegations Baseless

Pakistan has accused India of the bomb blast in Islamabad, stating that the TTP is receiving support from India. Reacting to this accusation, India has denied it. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement saying, "India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations made by the unhinged Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable strategy of Pakistan to fabricate false accusations against India to divert the attention of its public from the ongoing military-sponsored constitutional subversion and power grab in Pakistan. The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's desperate diversionary tactics."