Patna

1100 Rupee Pension for 3 Lakh Senior Citizens in Bihar: Government Announces Special Measures

Many beneficiaries have not received payments under the Mukhyamantri Vriddhjan Pension Yojna (MVPY) for the past few months.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Digital Pension Verification
Bihar government to resolve elderly pension issues (Photo source: ANI)

Mukhyamantri Vriddhjan Pension Yojna (MVPY): The path has been cleared for nearly 300,000 elderly citizens in Bihar to resume receiving their pensions. The Social Welfare Department is organising special block-level camps to reinstate the pensions of senior citizens that were halted due to technical glitches. This will provide significant relief to the affected beneficiaries.

Pensions Halted Due to Technical Issues

According to department officials, many beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Vriddhjan Pension Yojna have not received payments for the past few months. This was due to technical issues such as worn-out fingerprints, difficulties in iris identification, or discrepancies in spelling of names between Aadhaar and bank records. These glitches disrupted the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process, leaving the elderly without their monthly pensions.

On-the-Spot Biometric Updates at Camps

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, taking the issue seriously, has instructed the department to find an immediate solution. These special camps will facilitate on-the-spot biometric updates, corrections to personal details, and other technical rectifications to ensure uninterrupted pension disbursement.

Pension Increased to ₹1100

It is noteworthy that the state government recently increased the monthly amount under the Mukhyamantri Vriddhjan Pension Yojana from ₹400 to ₹1,100. Following this decision, applications surged, increasing the number of beneficiaries from over 50 lakh to 50,63,557.

