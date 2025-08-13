1100 Rupee Pension for 3 Lakh Senior Citizens in Bihar: Government Announces Special Measures

According to department officials, many beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Vriddhjan Pension Yojna have not received payments for the past few months. This was due to technical issues such as worn-out fingerprints, difficulties in iris identification, or discrepancies in spelling of names between Aadhaar and bank records. These glitches disrupted the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process, leaving the elderly without their monthly pensions.