Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Amit Shah in Patna for Bihar Assembly Election Strategy Session

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on a one-day visit to Bihar late Wednesday night ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. On Thursday morning, he will hold a meeting with BJP leaders from 20 districts.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo - IANS)

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Wednesday night to review preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections. From Patna airport, he went straight to a private hotel. He was welcomed at Patna airport by Bihar BJP leaders. After an overnight stay in Patna, Amit Shah will visit Dehri in Rohtas district on Thursday morning and then Begusarai in the afternoon. In both locations, he will hold meetings with BJP officials, MPs, MLAs, and workers from 20 districts to review election preparations. Amit Shah will also give the party leaders tips on winning the upcoming elections.

Meeting with Party Workers in Rohtas

Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Dehri in Rohtas at 10 am on Thursday. In Dehri, Amit Shah will hold a review meeting with hundreds of BJP workers from the Magadh and Shahabad regions regarding the elections. Sources say the meeting will be held at E. Laln Singh Sports Club in Jakkhi Bigha, Dehri.

NDA Faced Challenges in Magadh and Shahabad

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the NDA was comprehensively defeated in Magadh and Shahabad. The NDA also faced a crushing defeat in this region from the Mahagathbandhan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah is preparing to consolidate his voters for the 2025 Assembly elections. This is why Amit Shah himself has arrived here for a review.

Meeting with Workers in Begusarai

After Dehri, Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Begusarai around 2 pm. At the Barauni Refinery Township Stadium, he will meet with approximately 2,500 BJP leaders, officials, and workers from Patna, Begusarai, Nalanda, Khagaria, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger, and Sheikhpura districts. Amit Shah is also scheduled to return to Delhi on Thursday evening.

Bihar Divided into Five Zones

For the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has divided Bihar into five zones. Following this, the party has begun election preparations. Amit Shah will speak with leaders and workers from all these zones and formulate strategies accordingly. On September 18th, Amit Shah will meet with BJP workers from two zones in Dehri and Begusarai. He is scheduled to visit Bihar again on September 27th. However, the locations for the subsequent meetings have not yet been finalised.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 08:21 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Amit Shah in Patna for Bihar Assembly Election Strategy Session
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.