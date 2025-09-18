Amit Shah in Patna for Bihar Assembly Election Strategy Session

For the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has divided Bihar into five zones. Following this, the party has begun election preparations. Amit Shah will speak with leaders and workers from all these zones and formulate strategies accordingly. On September 18th, Amit Shah will meet with BJP workers from two zones in Dehri and Begusarai. He is scheduled to visit Bihar again on September 27th. However, the locations for the subsequent meetings have not yet been finalised.