Amit Shah in Patna for Bihar Assembly Election Strategy Session

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Wednesday night to review preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections. From Patna airport, he went straight to a private hotel. He was welcomed at Patna airport by Bihar BJP leaders. After an overnight stay in Patna, Amit Shah will visit Dehri in Rohtas district on Thursday morning and then Begusarai in the afternoon. In both locations, he will hold meetings with BJP officials, MPs, MLAs, and workers from 20 districts to review election preparations. Amit Shah will also give the party leaders tips on winning the upcoming elections.
Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Dehri in Rohtas at 10 am on Thursday. In Dehri, Amit Shah will hold a review meeting with hundreds of BJP workers from the Magadh and Shahabad regions regarding the elections. Sources say the meeting will be held at E. Laln Singh Sports Club in Jakkhi Bigha, Dehri.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the NDA was comprehensively defeated in Magadh and Shahabad. The NDA also faced a crushing defeat in this region from the Mahagathbandhan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah is preparing to consolidate his voters for the 2025 Assembly elections. This is why Amit Shah himself has arrived here for a review.
After Dehri, Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Begusarai around 2 pm. At the Barauni Refinery Township Stadium, he will meet with approximately 2,500 BJP leaders, officials, and workers from Patna, Begusarai, Nalanda, Khagaria, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger, and Sheikhpura districts. Amit Shah is also scheduled to return to Delhi on Thursday evening.
For the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has divided Bihar into five zones. Following this, the party has begun election preparations. Amit Shah will speak with leaders and workers from all these zones and formulate strategies accordingly. On September 18th, Amit Shah will meet with BJP workers from two zones in Dehri and Begusarai. He is scheduled to visit Bihar again on September 27th. However, the locations for the subsequent meetings have not yet been finalised.