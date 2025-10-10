Bahubali Denied Entry to Rabri’s Residence, RJD Puts Brakes on His Ticket Claim

Bahubali Ashok Mahato outside Rabri residence
As the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 draw nearer, political activity in the state has reached its peak. The internal tug-of-war within the Grand Alliance over seat-sharing and ticket distribution has now become public. A new incident of this was witnessed on Thursday night when the strongman leader Ashok Mahto arrived at Rabri's residence but was denied entry.
According to sources, Ashok Mahto wanted to meet Tejashwi Yadav regarding his claim for a ticket and his active role in the Assembly elections. For this, he headed to Rabri's residence, but the guard stopped him at the gate. After waiting for a long time, Ashok Mahto returned. This incident clearly indicates that there is some dissatisfaction and confusion within the Grand Alliance regarding ticket distribution and seat-sharing.
Ashok Mahto's political journey has always been fraught with controversies and challenging circumstances. There have been many incidents in his political career that place him among Bihar's controversial leaders. In the 1990s, several cases of his political and criminal influence emerged in the districts of Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, and Nalanda. There was a time when Ashok Mahto had openly declared war against the Bhumihars of Bihar.
In the year 2001, he was sentenced to 17 years in the Nawada jailbreak case. After his release from jail, he began to play an active role in the political arena. His wife, Kumari Anita Devi, was an RJD candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but could not win. Ashok Mahto had married Anita Devi just before the Lok Sabha elections.
Ashok Mahto's ancestral village is Badhauna village in the Pakribarawan block of the Warisaliganj Assembly constituency. He wanted to play an active role in the Assembly elections from this constituency this time. The purpose of his visit to Rabri's residence was also to directly talk to Tejashwi Yadav and stake his claim for the seat. However, his attempt failed as he was stopped at the gate.
