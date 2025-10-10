Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patna

Bahubali Denied Entry to Rabri’s Residence, RJD Puts Brakes on His Ticket Claim

Bahubali Ashok Mahto was stopped from entering Rabri Devi's residence late at night. The guards stopped him at the gate, after which he waited for a long time and then returned.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

राबड़ी आवास के बाहर बाहुबली अशोक महतो

Bahubali Ashok Mahato outside Rabri residence

As the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 draw nearer, political activity in the state has reached its peak. The internal tug-of-war within the Grand Alliance over seat-sharing and ticket distribution has now become public. A new incident of this was witnessed on Thursday night when the strongman leader Ashok Mahto arrived at Rabri's residence but was denied entry.

Ashok Wanted to Meet Tejashwi

According to sources, Ashok Mahto wanted to meet Tejashwi Yadav regarding his claim for a ticket and his active role in the Assembly elections. For this, he headed to Rabri's residence, but the guard stopped him at the gate. After waiting for a long time, Ashok Mahto returned. This incident clearly indicates that there is some dissatisfaction and confusion within the Grand Alliance regarding ticket distribution and seat-sharing.

Name Emerged in Several Incidents in the 90s

Ashok Mahto's political journey has always been fraught with controversies and challenging circumstances. There have been many incidents in his political career that place him among Bihar's controversial leaders. In the 1990s, several cases of his political and criminal influence emerged in the districts of Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, and Nalanda. There was a time when Ashok Mahto had openly declared war against the Bhumihars of Bihar.

17 17-year sentence in Jailbreak Case

In the year 2001, he was sentenced to 17 years in the Nawada jailbreak case. After his release from jail, he began to play an active role in the political arena. His wife, Kumari Anita Devi, was an RJD candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but could not win. Ashok Mahto had married Anita Devi just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Strongman Leader Wants to Contest from Warisaliganj

Ashok Mahto's ancestral village is Badhauna village in the Pakribarawan block of the Warisaliganj Assembly constituency. He wanted to play an active role in the Assembly elections from this constituency this time. The purpose of his visit to Rabri's residence was also to directly talk to Tejashwi Yadav and stake his claim for the seat. However, his attempt failed as he was stopped at the gate.

Published on:

10 Oct 2025 02:32 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bahubali Denied Entry to Rabri’s Residence, RJD Puts Brakes on His Ticket Claim

