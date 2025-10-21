Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Opens Up in Affidavit, Shares Property Details

Jyoti Singh (Photo: Instagram/jyotipsingh999)
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, is once again in the spotlight. This time, she is in the news due to her election affidavit, in which she has described herself as a "deserted woman." This has sparked various discussions on social media. Jyoti Singh is contesting the elections as an independent candidate from the Karakat assembly constituency in Bihar. In the election affidavit she filed to contest the elections, she has not mentioned Pawan Singh anywhere. She has described herself as a "deserted woman" in the affidavit.
In her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Jyoti Singh has mentioned "deserted woman" next to her husband's name. She has not mentioned Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh at all. Along with this, she has legally registered that she is now living separately from her husband. After Jyoti Singh's statement, a new discussion has started not only in Bihar's politics but also in the Bhojpuri industry.
Jyoti Singh has also discussed her financial situation in her affidavit. In the election affidavit, she revealed that her assets have not increased in the last five years. She has also not mentioned any movable or immovable property of Pawan Singh in the election affidavit. She stated about herself that I do not own any new immovable property of any kind, nor do I have any major source of income. After this information, it is being said that Jyoti Singh is fighting this election on the issues of personal dignity and self-reliance.
There has been ongoing speculation about the relationship between Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh. Recently, Jyoti went live and spoke publicly about the difficulties she claims to have faced, stating that she intends to fight for her rights and identity. After this, she met with Prashant Kishor, which has sparked further speculation that she may contest the elections on a Jan Suraj ticket.
Big NewsView All
Patna
Bihar
Trending