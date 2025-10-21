Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Opens Up in Affidavit, Shares Property Details

Jyoti Singh has also discussed her financial situation in her affidavit. In the election affidavit, she revealed that her assets have not increased in the last five years. She has also not mentioned any movable or immovable property of Pawan Singh in the election affidavit. She stated about herself that I do not own any new immovable property of any kind, nor do I have any major source of income. After this information, it is being said that Jyoti Singh is fighting this election on the issues of personal dignity and self-reliance.