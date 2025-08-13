Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: 5006 Nursing Posts Open

Similarly, the recruitment process for 498 Tutor (Nursing) posts in the state is also in its final stages. Their examination will be held on 22nd August in two shifts across various districts of the state. In addition, the State Health Society has issued an advertisement for the contractual recruitment of a total of 5,006 ANMs to provide facilities to Primary Health Centres, Additional Primary Health Centres, Urban Primary Health Centres under the National Urban Health Programme, and all health sub-centres in the state under the National Health Mission and National Child Health Programme.