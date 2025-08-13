13 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patna

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: 5006 Nursing Posts Open

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025: A bumper vacancy of 5006 nursing posts has been announced in Bihar. Applications are being accepted for these positions until 14 August. Individuals up to 40 years of age are eligible to apply. The honorarium for this position will be ₹15,000.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Government Job
Government Job

The Bihar government has initiated the process of recruiting over 16,000 nurses in the state. The recruitment process for over 11,000 nurses is in its final stages, while the process for another 5,000 nurses has just begun. The deployment of new nursing staff in government hospitals will improve patient care and reduce the burden on existing staff.

Recruitment of 11,389 Staff Nurses in Final Stages

The recruitment of nurses is being carried out through the Bihar Technical Service Commission. Based on the advertisement issued by the commission for the recruitment of 11,389 staff nurses, the examinations have been completed. These examinations were held on 30th July, 31st July, 1st August, and 8th August at various centres. Online objections to the question papers were invited from 8th to 11th August. The selection process will now commence.

Applications Invited for 5,006 ANM Posts

Similarly, the recruitment process for 498 Tutor (Nursing) posts in the state is also in its final stages. Their examination will be held on 22nd August in two shifts across various districts of the state. In addition, the State Health Society has issued an advertisement for the contractual recruitment of a total of 5,006 ANMs to provide facilities to Primary Health Centres, Additional Primary Health Centres, Urban Primary Health Centres under the National Urban Health Programme, and all health sub-centres in the state under the National Health Mission and National Child Health Programme.

Remuneration of ₹15,000

Interested candidates have been given the opportunity to apply online from 14th August to 28th August. These contractual nurses will be appointed for 11 months. They will receive a lump-sum remuneration of ₹15,000. Based on satisfactory performance and service, the contract duration can be extended under NHM until the age of 60. The advertisement issued by the committee states that 4,197 nurses will be appointed at health sub-centres, 510 at National Child Health Programme centres, and 299 at urban primary health centres.

