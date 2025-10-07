Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Buzz over BJP Dropping 21 MLAs, Reason Shared behind Closed Doors

Following the statements of BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, various discussions have started within the party. The party is discussing almost every other name. In any case, the party has decided to drop the names of many senior leaders in 2025. The party is dropping some people due to old age, while others are being dropped due to their poor performance. Some senior leaders' names are being dropped due to strained relations with senior party leaders. The BJP has decided to field new faces in place of old ones, especially in Champaran. The State Election Committee has decided to field new faces in place of 21 old faces. The party high command now has to take the final decision on this. Party sources say that the party may also give an opportunity to two former MPs in this election.