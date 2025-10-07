Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Buzz over BJP Dropping 21 MLAs, Reason Shared behind Closed Doors

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: With the bugle for the Bihar Assembly elections sounding, the BJP is also finalising the names of its candidates. Party sources say that the BJP has decided to replace 21 of its 75 current MLAs.

3 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Buzz over BJP Dropping 21 MLAs

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 14. Following the Election Commission's announcement, political temperatures have risen in Bihar. Discussions have also begun regarding who will form the government in Bihar. Political parties are in the process of finalising their strategies. The BJP held a two-day meeting in Patna regarding this. Union Minister and party in-charge for the Bihar elections, Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge for elections, C.R. Patil, and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde were also present at this meeting. There was a long meeting regarding each seat and who the party's candidate would be from there. After deliberation on each seat, the BJP in-charge has submitted their report to the party high command in Delhi. The final decision now rests with Delhi.

Opportunity based on Performance

After the meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Where the report and performance are strong, sitting MLAs will be given another chance. However, on seats where anti-incumbency or other issues have arisen, new options are being considered. Our focus is to provide more opportunities to women and youth."

Deliberations on 60 Seats

After this meeting, BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal said that the state election committee discussed its existing 60 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party contested 110 seats in the 2020 elections, winning 75 of them. The party will give a second chance to candidates who have performed well and do not have strong opponents. However, for those who face opposition and have not performed well, the party has decided to replace them with new faces. Dilip Jaiswal stated that the BJP will give special priority to women and youth this time.

Final Decision in Delhi

Following the statements of BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, various discussions have started within the party. The party is discussing almost every other name. In any case, the party has decided to drop the names of many senior leaders in 2025. The party is dropping some people due to old age, while others are being dropped due to their poor performance. Some senior leaders' names are being dropped due to strained relations with senior party leaders. The BJP has decided to field new faces in place of old ones, especially in Champaran. The State Election Committee has decided to field new faces in place of 21 old faces. The party high command now has to take the final decision on this. Party sources say that the party may also give an opportunity to two former MPs in this election.









































































































































NameBihar Assembly ConstituencyDistrictReason for Ticket Being Dropped
Bhagirathi DeviRam Nagar AssemblyWest ChamparanWas under the influence of the Mahagathbandhan during the confidence vote of the NDA government in 2024.
Rashmi VermaNarkatiaganj AssemblyWest ChamparanMobile was switched off and she was missing during the confidence vote of the NDA government in 2024. Accused of rebellion.
Mishri Lal YadavAli Nagar AssemblyDarbhangaWas with Tejashwi Yadav during the confidence vote of the NDA government in 2024. Accused of rebellion.
Vijay KhemkaPurnia AssemblyPurniaOpposition in the constituency. Fear of anti-incumbency.
Jai Prakash YadavNarpatganj AssemblyArariaFear of anti-incumbency and age over 70.
Vidya Sagar KesariForbesganj AssemblyForbesganjSignificant opposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
Vinay BihariLauria AssemblyWest ChamparanSignificant opposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
Gyanendra Singh GyanuBarh AssemblyPatnaAccused of criticising the NDA government and making anti-party statements.
Amarendra Pratap SinghAra AssemblyBhojpurAge 78, accused of not working for the party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.
Raghvendra Pratap SinghBarh AssemblyBhojpurAge over 70, conflict with R.K. Singh, opposition from JDU leaders.
Kedar Prasad GuptaKudhani AssemblyMuzaffarpurOpposition in the constituency, conflict within Vaishya and Kanu communities.
Ram Surat RaiAurai AssemblyMuzaffarpurAllegations of corruption, CM had stalled the file for transfer and posting.
Ashok Kumar SinghParu AssemblyMuzaffarpurOpposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
Sanjay Kumar SinghLalganj AssemblyVaishaliOpposition in the constituency, lack of coordination with party workers.
Dr. C.N. GuptaChhapra AssemblySaranAdvanced age, the party wants to give a chance to a youth from here.
Ram Narayan MandalBanka AssemblyBankaOpposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
Pawan YadavKahalgaon AssemblyBhagalpurFear of anti-incumbency.
Nand Kishore YadavPatna Sahib AssemblyPatnaAge 72, reprimanded ruling party MLAs in the last session of the assembly, discussions also on relations with Samrat Chaudhary.
Arun Kumar SinhaKumhrar AssemblyPatnaAge 72, significant public anger in the constituency.
Vinod Narayan JhaBenipatti AssemblyMadhubaniDue to seat exchange with JDU.
Virendra SinghWazirganj AssemblyGayaAge 72, less active in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 12:15 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Buzz over BJP Dropping 21 MLAs, Reason Shared behind Closed Doors

Big News

View All

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Election

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Elections to be held in two phases

State

Patna’s 26,000-Year-Old Gandhi Sarovar to Become New Tourist Hub with Rs 14 Crore Development

State

Patna Metro: Bihar’s First Metro to Run in Patna from Today, Train Every 20 Minutes, Know Full Timings, Fare, and Route

Patna Metro
Patna

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025: Over 2700 Junior Engineer Vacancies Announced in Bihar

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025
Education News

Bihar Polls: Muzaffarpur’s Air Travel Dream Takes Off with Airport Tender

CG News: हवाई यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब फ्लाइट में भी ले सकेंगे इंटरनेट का मजा
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.