Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Buzz over BJP Dropping 21 MLAs, Reason Shared behind Closed Doors

Buzz over BJP Dropping 21 MLAs
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 14. Following the Election Commission's announcement, political temperatures have risen in Bihar. Discussions have also begun regarding who will form the government in Bihar. Political parties are in the process of finalising their strategies. The BJP held a two-day meeting in Patna regarding this. Union Minister and party in-charge for the Bihar elections, Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge for elections, C.R. Patil, and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde were also present at this meeting. There was a long meeting regarding each seat and who the party's candidate would be from there. After deliberation on each seat, the BJP in-charge has submitted their report to the party high command in Delhi. The final decision now rests with Delhi.
After the meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Where the report and performance are strong, sitting MLAs will be given another chance. However, on seats where anti-incumbency or other issues have arisen, new options are being considered. Our focus is to provide more opportunities to women and youth."
After this meeting, BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal said that the state election committee discussed its existing 60 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party contested 110 seats in the 2020 elections, winning 75 of them. The party will give a second chance to candidates who have performed well and do not have strong opponents. However, for those who face opposition and have not performed well, the party has decided to replace them with new faces. Dilip Jaiswal stated that the BJP will give special priority to women and youth this time.
Following the statements of BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, various discussions have started within the party. The party is discussing almost every other name. In any case, the party has decided to drop the names of many senior leaders in 2025. The party is dropping some people due to old age, while others are being dropped due to their poor performance. Some senior leaders' names are being dropped due to strained relations with senior party leaders. The BJP has decided to field new faces in place of old ones, especially in Champaran. The State Election Committee has decided to field new faces in place of 21 old faces. The party high command now has to take the final decision on this. Party sources say that the party may also give an opportunity to two former MPs in this election.
|Name
|Bihar Assembly Constituency
|District
|Reason for Ticket Being Dropped
|Bhagirathi Devi
|Ram Nagar Assembly
|West Champaran
|Was under the influence of the Mahagathbandhan during the confidence vote of the NDA government in 2024.
|Rashmi Verma
|Narkatiaganj Assembly
|West Champaran
|Mobile was switched off and she was missing during the confidence vote of the NDA government in 2024. Accused of rebellion.
|Mishri Lal Yadav
|Ali Nagar Assembly
|Darbhanga
|Was with Tejashwi Yadav during the confidence vote of the NDA government in 2024. Accused of rebellion.
|Vijay Khemka
|Purnia Assembly
|Purnia
|Opposition in the constituency. Fear of anti-incumbency.
|Jai Prakash Yadav
|Narpatganj Assembly
|Araria
|Fear of anti-incumbency and age over 70.
|Vidya Sagar Kesari
|Forbesganj Assembly
|Forbesganj
|Significant opposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
|Vinay Bihari
|Lauria Assembly
|West Champaran
|Significant opposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
|Gyanendra Singh Gyanu
|Barh Assembly
|Patna
|Accused of criticising the NDA government and making anti-party statements.
|Amarendra Pratap Singh
|Ara Assembly
|Bhojpur
|Age 78, accused of not working for the party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.
|Raghvendra Pratap Singh
|Barh Assembly
|Bhojpur
|Age over 70, conflict with R.K. Singh, opposition from JDU leaders.
|Kedar Prasad Gupta
|Kudhani Assembly
|Muzaffarpur
|Opposition in the constituency, conflict within Vaishya and Kanu communities.
|Ram Surat Rai
|Aurai Assembly
|Muzaffarpur
|Allegations of corruption, CM had stalled the file for transfer and posting.
|Ashok Kumar Singh
|Paru Assembly
|Muzaffarpur
|Opposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
|Sanjay Kumar Singh
|Lalganj Assembly
|Vaishali
|Opposition in the constituency, lack of coordination with party workers.
|Dr. C.N. Gupta
|Chhapra Assembly
|Saran
|Advanced age, the party wants to give a chance to a youth from here.
|Ram Narayan Mandal
|Banka Assembly
|Banka
|Opposition in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
|Pawan Yadav
|Kahalgaon Assembly
|Bhagalpur
|Fear of anti-incumbency.
|Nand Kishore Yadav
|Patna Sahib Assembly
|Patna
|Age 72, reprimanded ruling party MLAs in the last session of the assembly, discussions also on relations with Samrat Chaudhary.
|Arun Kumar Sinha
|Kumhrar Assembly
|Patna
|Age 72, significant public anger in the constituency.
|Vinod Narayan Jha
|Benipatti Assembly
|Madhubani
|Due to seat exchange with JDU.
|Virendra Singh
|Wazirganj Assembly
|Gaya
|Age 72, less active in the constituency, fear of anti-incumbency.
