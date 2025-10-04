Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patna

Bihar Polls: Muzaffarpur’s Air Travel Dream Takes Off with Airport Tender

The AAI has issued a tender for the construction of an airport in Muzaffarpur. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, provided this information.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

CG News: हवाई यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब फ्लाइट में भी ले सकेंगे इंटरनेट का मजा

Just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Muzaffarpur a major development on Saturday. PM Modi has finally approved the long-pending tender and construction of the Patahi Airport. This information was shared by the Deputy Chief Minister of the Bihar government and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on his social media platform 'X'. He stated that this decision by PM Modi will fulfil a long-cherished dream of crores of people in the Tirhut region.

The Deputy Chief Minister said in his tweet, "Good news of flights from Muzaffarpur. Another option for air services has been prepared in Bihar, along with the entire Tirhut region." He added that the tendering process for the new construction of Muzaffarpur Airport has been completed. A modern building will be constructed here using pre-fabricated steel structures. This project will not only open a new avenue for travel for the people of the Tirhut region but will also give a new direction to trade, industry, and tourism.

A New Dimension to Development

Following this announcement, people in Muzaffarpur and surrounding areas will no longer have to depend on Patna or other cities for air travel. With the Patahi Airport becoming operational, the commercial sector and farmers of North Bihar will get direct access to the national market. Additionally, there will be an increase in opportunities for education, health, and employment.

Tirhut's Flight Will Touch New Heights

Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary stated that after Darbhanga, Gaya, and Patna, Muzaffarpur is now set to be added to Bihar's aviation map. This step will prove to be an important milestone towards balanced regional development in the state, thanks to the joint efforts of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "This decision is a symbol of the shared working style of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar and their dedication towards the development of Bihar. Now, Bihar's sky will soar higher, and Tirhut's flight will touch new heights."

