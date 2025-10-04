Bihar Polls: Muzaffarpur’s Air Travel Dream Takes Off with Airport Tender

The Deputy Chief Minister said in his tweet, "Good news of flights from Muzaffarpur. Another option for air services has been prepared in Bihar, along with the entire Tirhut region." He added that the tendering process for the new construction of Muzaffarpur Airport has been completed. A modern building will be constructed here using pre-fabricated steel structures. This project will not only open a new avenue for travel for the people of the Tirhut region but will also give a new direction to trade, industry, and tourism.