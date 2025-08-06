6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Education Department Sets Deadline for Teacher Transfers

ACS Siddharth has issued a significant directive regarding the transfer and posting of teachers in Bihar. He has instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) to review all teacher complaints by 31 August and complete the transfer process between 1 and 10 September.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Bihar Transfer Posting Relief is in sight for teachers in Bihar who have been awaiting transfers and postings for a long time. The Department of Education has taken significant steps to address related complaints. Dr. S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Education, has written to all District Magistrates (DMs) and District Education Officers (DEOs), issuing guidelines for resolving transfer-posting grievances.

Deadline Set for Transfers and Postings

In his letter, the Additional Chief Secretary instructed all DEOs and DMs to direct teachers with specific transfer-posting issues to register their applications on the e-Shikshakosh portal. Action has now commenced at the district level to process all received applications. The Department of Education has directed that all complaints be reviewed by 31 August, and that all actions related to transfers and postings be completed between 1 September and 10 September 2025.

Intra-District and Inter-District Transfer Process

The Department of Education has categorised transfer-posting complaints into intra-district and inter-district levels. Intra-district complaints will be reviewed by the District Establishment Committee, chaired by the District Magistrate, which will issue new transfer or posting orders. The District Establishment Committee will also review complaints related to inter-district transfers and postings. The Director of Primary Education will issue inter-district transfer orders based on the recommendations received.

e-Shikshakosh Portal Entry

The department clarified that all entries related to transfers, postings, or deputations must be mandatorily recorded on the e-Shikshakosh portal. The letter also instructed that election-related work should not be hindered during transfers and postings.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 12:20 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Education Department Sets Deadline for Teacher Transfers
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.