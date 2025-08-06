Bihar Education Department Sets Deadline for Teacher Transfers

Bihar Transfer Posting Relief is in sight for teachers in Bihar who have been awaiting transfers and postings for a long time. The Department of Education has taken significant steps to address related complaints. Dr. S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Education, has written to all District Magistrates (DMs) and District Education Officers (DEOs), issuing guidelines for resolving transfer-posting grievances.
In his letter, the Additional Chief Secretary instructed all DEOs and DMs to direct teachers with specific transfer-posting issues to register their applications on the e-Shikshakosh portal. Action has now commenced at the district level to process all received applications. The Department of Education has directed that all complaints be reviewed by 31 August, and that all actions related to transfers and postings be completed between 1 September and 10 September 2025.
The Department of Education has categorised transfer-posting complaints into intra-district and inter-district levels. Intra-district complaints will be reviewed by the District Establishment Committee, chaired by the District Magistrate, which will issue new transfer or posting orders. The District Establishment Committee will also review complaints related to inter-district transfers and postings. The Director of Primary Education will issue inter-district transfer orders based on the recommendations received.
The department clarified that all entries related to transfers, postings, or deputations must be mandatorily recorded on the e-Shikshakosh portal. The letter also instructed that election-related work should not be hindered during transfers and postings.