Bihar Election 2025: RJD Suffers Blow as Star Campaigner Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

A major setback was dealt to Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, just before voting in the Bihar elections. Anil Sahani, an RJD star campaigner and former MLA from the Kurhani assembly seat, has broken ties with the RJD and joined the BJP. Anil Sahani was previously with the JDU before joining the RJD. He had become a Rajya Sabha member on a JDU ticket. While he was a Rajya Sabha MP, he was accused of illegally selling air tickets and faced a case for the LTC scam. Following this, he left the JDU and joined the RJD. RJD sources indicate that Anil Sahani was seeking a ticket from Kurhani for his son. However, upon not receiving the ticket, he became disgruntled and left the party to join the BJP.