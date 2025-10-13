Bihar Election 2025: Seats with less than 2000 vote margins could decide the 2025 outcome

Bihar Election 2025: With the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 drawing nearer, political activity has intensified. Both the ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance (RJD‑Congress‑CPI) are focused on strengthening their respective alliances. However, a few closely contested seats could prove to be extremely significant in this election. These are the constituencies where the margin of victory in the last election was merely a few hundred or a thousand votes. The results in these seats could potentially alter the outcome of the election and impact the state's politics as a whole.