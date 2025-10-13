Bihar Election 2025: Seats with less than 2000 vote margins could decide the 2025 outcome

Bihar Election 2025 (Image: Patrika)
Bihar Election 2025: With the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 drawing nearer, political activity has intensified. Both the ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance (RJD‑Congress‑CPI) are focused on strengthening their respective alliances. However, a few closely contested seats could prove to be extremely significant in this election. These are the constituencies where the margin of victory in the last election was merely a few hundred or a thousand votes. The results in these seats could potentially alter the outcome of the election and impact the state's politics as a whole.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA secured a total of 125 seats, while the Grand Alliance won 110 seats. The RJD emerged as the largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP, which won 74 seats. However, these figures represent only the overall tally. The real excitement lay in the constituencies where the vote difference was minimal. In the 2020 election, there were approximately 52 seats where the vote margin was less than 5,000, and out of these, 13 seats had a margin of less than 2,000 votes.
For instance, on the Hilsa assembly seat, JDU candidate Surendra Kumar Yadav won by a mere 12 votes. In Barbigha, the JDU secured victory by 113 votes, and in Ramgarh, the RJD won by 189 votes. Additionally, seats like Bhorey (462 votes), Dehri (464 votes), Bachhwara (484 votes), Chakai (581 votes), Kurhani (712 votes), Bakhri (777 votes), Parbatta (951 votes), Kosi Khand (1500 votes), Patna Sahib (1800 votes), and Gopalganj (1900 votes) also saw very close contests. Even minor shifts in these seats could completely overturn the election results. This is precisely why political parties are dedicating their full efforts to these regions this time around.
The NDA has adopted a stringent and organised strategy for the 2025 elections. In seat allocation, the JDU and BJP have each been given 101 seats. Furthermore, Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats, Upendra Kushwaha's RLM has received 6 seats, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has also been given 6 seats. Meanwhile, the seat-sharing arrangement for the Grand Alliance is still in the final stages of discussion. It is anticipated that the seat-sharing will be finalised by this evening.
The NDA has specifically planned to field its strongest candidates in those closely contested seats where the victory margin was very narrow. The BJP has leveraged its organisational strength and central leadership to enhance its regional influence. The JDU, which previously acted as the "elder brother" in the alliance, is now participating in an equal partnership.
The Grand Alliance is also not lagging behind. Although the seat-sharing is yet to be finalised, the RJD has analysed the 2020 data and prepared a list of strong candidates. The Congress and Left parties have also compiled their lists of candidates, and their names are expected to be announced soon. Their focus is on the same seats where the margin was very slim in the previous election.
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Vote Margin
|Hilsa
|Surendra Kumar Yadav
|JD(U)
|12
|Barbigha
|Rahul Yadav
|JD(U)
|113
|Ramgarh
|Dilip Narayan Yadav
|RJD
|189
|Bhorey
|Mathura Prasad
|JD(U)
|462
|Dehri
|Sanjay Yadav
|RJD
|464
|Bachhwara
|Shyam Ranjan
|BJP
|484
|Chakai
|Sumit Kumar Singh
|Independent
|581
|Kurhani
|Rajneesh Kumar
|RJD
|712
|Bakhri
|Ram Ukha Patel
|CPI
|777
|Parbatta
|Rajendra Prasad
|JD(U)
|951
|Kosi Khand
|Jeetu Kumar
|RJD
|1500
|Patna Sahib
|Nand Kishore Yadav
|BJP
|1800
|Gopalganj
|Ramesh Singh
|RJD
|1900
