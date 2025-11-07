Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar pleased with record voting, vows to make Bihar a top state

Bihar Election: Voting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has broken all previous records. According to Election Commission data, 64.66 per cent of votes were cast in the first phase across 121 seats. This increase in voter turnout has heated up the political atmosphere. The ruling party claims people have voted for development, while the opposition asserts the vote is for change. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now responded.
Following the first phase of voting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked the public via a post on social media platform X. He wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Bihar for the record voting in the first phase. Bihar has made unprecedented progress in the past years. Now is the time to include Bihar among the most developed states. In a democracy, voting is not just our right, but also our responsibility. I urge the people of Bihar to vote with the same enthusiasm in the second phase on the 11th, so that Bihar can progress further. May everyone be respected, may everyone develop."
JDU's National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Jha, stated that the voter turnout in the Bihar 2025 elections shows a tremendous wave in favour of the NDA. He mentioned that the increased participation of women is a result of Nitish Kumar's policies on good governance, education, health, and women's empowerment. Sanjay Jha added that reports from candidates clearly indicate a significant victory for the NDA, and voters have prioritised development and stability over caste and religion.
