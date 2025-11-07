Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar pleased with record voting, vows to make Bihar a top state

Following the first phase of voting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked the public via a post on social media platform X. He wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Bihar for the record voting in the first phase. Bihar has made unprecedented progress in the past years. Now is the time to include Bihar among the most developed states. In a democracy, voting is not just our right, but also our responsibility. I urge the people of Bihar to vote with the same enthusiasm in the second phase on the 11th, so that Bihar can progress further. May everyone be respected, may everyone develop."