Bihar Election Roadmap: BJP Forms 13-Member Manifesto Committee to Directly Gauge Public Opinion

BJP announces election campaign committee (Photo: IANS)
With the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 approaching, political activities have intensified. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant step by forming a Manifesto Committee. The party claims that this manifesto will not just be a formal document but a roadmap based on direct public consultation and their opinions.
A list released by the BJP includes a total of 13 prominent leaders and experts. These include former minister Prem Kumar, National President of the Bar Council of India Manan Mishra, Dr. Bhim Singh, Rituraj Sinha, Nivedita Singh, Devesh Kumar, Suresh Rungta, Guru Prakash Paswan, Amrita Bhushan, Santosh Pathak, Ajit Choudhary, Prof. Seeta Sinha, and Sunil Ram. The party believes this team will prepare the manifesto by understanding Bihar's social, economic, and political landscape.
The BJP has clarified that the process of creating the manifesto this time will involve public participation. The committee will travel across the state to gather opinions from various sections of society and will also collect suggestions through digital platforms. Preparations are underway to directly engage with youth, farmers, women, and entrepreneurs to incorporate their issues into the promises.
According to party sources, this manifesto will specifically emphasise employment, infrastructure, health, and education. The BJP aims to create an investment-friendly environment in Bihar, freeing youth from the compulsion of seeking jobs outside the state. Additionally, issues such as women's safety and relief packages for farmers will also be included.
Political analysts believe that this move by the BJP will also put pressure on the opposition. While the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is currently entangled in seat-sharing and strategy discussions, the BJP has begun an effort to give a new dimension to its electoral battle by bringing public opinion to the forefront.
The party states that this manifesto will be a "people's document" and that its priorities will be rapidly addressed after the elections. BJP leaders believe that if the public feels their voices have been directly included in the manifesto, it will build an atmosphere of trust and benefit the party in the elections.
Big NewsView All
Patna
Bihar
Trending
Bihar Election