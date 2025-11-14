Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Election: Security Heightened at CM's Residence Amidst Vote Counting

Bihar Election: Amidst the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, security arrangements have been significantly tightened in the capital, Patna. In line with this, security at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence has also been heavily enhanced.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

bihar election

Security personnel posted outside the CM residence

Bihar Election: Counting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has begun, and the picture for all seats is expected to become clear within a few hours. As the counting commenced, the state government has further tightened security arrangements in the capital, Patna. The security perimeter around Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence has been significantly enhanced.

According to information, a large number of personnel from the Gurkha Battalion of BMP-1 have been deployed at the CM's residence. This step has been taken while vote counting is underway across the state for 243 seats, and the initial trends have already heated up the political atmosphere.

Why has security been increased at the CM's residence?

On counting days, crowds of supporters from political parties typically gather outside leaders' homes. In anticipation of celebrations, sloganeering, or potential unforeseen tensions during such times, the administration has increased security preemptively. The presence of the Gurkha Battalion ensures that no unwanted activity, overcrowding, or disturbances occur in the high-security zone. All entry and exit points of the CM's residence are under strict surveillance. Security agencies have intensified scanning, patrolling, and monitoring throughout the area.

Counting underway at 46 centres, picture expected to be clear by afternoon

Vote counting began at 8 AM at 46 counting centres across the state. The postal ballots are being counted first, and approximately 30 minutes later, the EVMs will be opened. The Election Commission has stated that the situation will become considerably clearer by the afternoon, determining who will hold power. The Election Commission has issued clear instructions to all officials that the counting must be impartial, peaceful, fearless, and completely transparent.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 08:49 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Election: Security Heightened at CM's Residence Amidst Vote Counting

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Election Resuls: NDA riding high, RJD stays muted; who said what

Bihar election Counting
National News

NDA leads with 120 seats, Mahagathbandhan at 74 in early Bihar election trends

National Democratic Alliance leaders during an election rally
National News

Bihar Election Results: Counting continues — trust in NDA or chance for Mahagathbandhan?

Bihar Elections Counting Day 2025
National News

Bihar Election: Women's Rising Vote Share: From 32% in 1962 to Over 71% in 2025

bihar election Bihar Election 2025, Bihar Chunav Phase 2 Voting, Bihar Election Candidates
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.