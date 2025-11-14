Bihar Election: Security Heightened at CM's Residence Amidst Vote Counting

Security personnel posted outside the CM residence
Bihar Election: Counting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has begun, and the picture for all seats is expected to become clear within a few hours. As the counting commenced, the state government has further tightened security arrangements in the capital, Patna. The security perimeter around Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence has been significantly enhanced.
According to information, a large number of personnel from the Gurkha Battalion of BMP-1 have been deployed at the CM's residence. This step has been taken while vote counting is underway across the state for 243 seats, and the initial trends have already heated up the political atmosphere.
On counting days, crowds of supporters from political parties typically gather outside leaders' homes. In anticipation of celebrations, sloganeering, or potential unforeseen tensions during such times, the administration has increased security preemptively. The presence of the Gurkha Battalion ensures that no unwanted activity, overcrowding, or disturbances occur in the high-security zone. All entry and exit points of the CM's residence are under strict surveillance. Security agencies have intensified scanning, patrolling, and monitoring throughout the area.
Vote counting began at 8 AM at 46 counting centres across the state. The postal ballots are being counted first, and approximately 30 minutes later, the EVMs will be opened. The Election Commission has stated that the situation will become considerably clearer by the afternoon, determining who will hold power. The Election Commission has issued clear instructions to all officials that the counting must be impartial, peaceful, fearless, and completely transparent.
