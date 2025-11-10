Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Elections: A Fierce Contest on Mother Sita's Land, RJD's Two Faces Go Head-to-Head, A Tight Battle Among Three Women!

In the Pariyari assembly constituency, the incumbent BJP MLA Gayatri Devi is in the running for a hat-trick, having defeated RJD's Ritu Jaiswal by approximately 2000 votes in 2020.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Smita Gupta, Gayatri Devi and Ritu Jaiswal (Image: ANI)

Voting is underway on Tuesday in the Parihar Assembly constituency of Sitamarhi district in Bihar. This is the land of Mata Sita. This time, the Parihar seat is attracting a lot of attention because the main contest is being seen among three women.

Currently, the seat is held by BJP MLA Gayatri Devi, who is once again in the fray to achieve a hat-trick. She had defeated Ritu Jaiswal of RJD by a margin of approximately 2000 votes in the 2020 Assembly elections.

RJD Fields Smita Gupta

This time, RJD has placed its bet on Smita Gupta for this seat. Meanwhile, Ritu Jaiswal, the state president of RJD's Mahila Morcha, has adopted a rebellious stance due to not getting a ticket from the Parihar seat this time.

Ritu is contesting from this seat as an independent candidate. It is noteworthy that Smita is the daughter-in-law of former RJD state president Ram Chandra Purve. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD had given Ritu a ticket from the Shivhar Lok Sabha seat, but she faced defeat.

Contesting on Supporters' Insistence - Ritu

Ritu, in a conversation with the media, said, "I have decided to contest the election at the behest of my supporters. I cannot forget the fight they put up for me in the last Assembly elections, where I lost by a narrow margin."

On the other hand, Smita is trying to re-establish the legacy of her father-in-law, who represented the neighbouring Sonbarsa Assembly constituency multiple times.

Both Smita and Ritu Belong to Vaishya Community

Significantly, both Smita and Ritu belong to the Vaishya community, which has a substantial population in this constituency. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Gayatri Yadav has put the RJD's Yadav voters in a dilemma.

Gayatri has openly stated that she has supporters among the Yadavs who will vote for her. She further added that the contest between Ritu and Smita has increased her chances of winning.

Ritu Previously Worked in a Job

Ritu previously worked in a job in Delhi. After quitting, she began her political journey as the head of Singjwahini Panchayat. Being married to a government employee, she decided to stay in the village.

The Muslim voters in this area are largely favouring RJD's Smita. Meanwhile, Mohammad Javed from Inderba village told The New Indian Express, "If RJD had fielded Ritu Jaiswal, she would have won. Migration, unemployment, and floods are the major issues."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 02:57 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Elections: A Fierce Contest on Mother Sita's Land, RJD's Two Faces Go Head-to-Head, A Tight Battle Among Three Women!

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar 2nd Phase Voting: India-Nepal Border Sealed for 72 Hours, Amit Shah Says 'If terrorists fire bullets…'

अमित शाह ने लालू-राहुल पर साधा निशाना
National News

Bihar Elections 2025: 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh will decide who forms the government

Patna

Bihar Election: India-Nepal Border Sealed, Trains Also Suspended for 3 Days Amidst High Alert Before Bihar’s Second Phase Voting

Bihar News: भारत-नेपाल सीमा प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Patna

Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar pleased with record voting, vows to make Bihar a top state

Nitish Kumar
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.